The GTA Trilogy joins Netflix's library of mobile games in December
Netflix continues to push into the gaming business despite not having too much success. A very small percentage of Netflix customers know that the streaming service offers a pretty great roster of mobile games for free, and even fewer are actually willing to play them.
Nevertheless, this is a perk that comes for free as long as you’re subscribed to Netflix and own an Android or iOS device. Currently, Netflix’s catalog of mobile games has more than 80 titles and it’s expanding very quickly.
The trilogy includes three iconic titles: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Each of these games have been updated for mobile, after they’ve been remastered.
Starting next month, Netflix subscribers will have access to one of the most popular gaming franchises of all-time, Grand Theft Auto. Netflix has just announced that Rockstar Games’ GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be available on December 14 for subscribers on the App Store, Google Play, and in the Netflix mobile app.
Of course, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition won’t feature any ads, in-app purchase, or extra fees. If you can’t wait to start playing, you’ll be able to pre-register for the trilogy starting today on iOS and Google Play.
