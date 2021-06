Square Enix to launch new free-to-play Hitman mobile game

Project Hitman Sniper Assassins

players must be meticulous, creative, and untraceable









No release date for Hitman Sniper: The Shadows has been announced yet, but Square Enix confirmed the game will be released in 2021 on Android and iOS.

The Hitman universe is getting another mobile game called Hitman Sniper: The Shadow, developer Square Enix announced earlier this week during its E3 2021 showcase. Unlike the predecessor Hitman Sniper game launched back in 2015, The Shadows will be available for free.Developed by Square Enix Montreal, the game features a new, original story set in the Hitman universe. Formerly known as “,” the upcoming mobile game focuses on events following the disappearance of Agent 47, the main protagonist of the entire video game series.The Shadows follows the story of a group of highly skilled snipers within the dangerous world of assassination. Not much is know about the gameplay, although Square Enix did say that “.”