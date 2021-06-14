$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
iOS Android Games

Square Enix to launch new free-to-play Hitman mobile game

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile @cosminvasile
Jun 14, 2021, 11:37 PM
Square Enix to launch new free-to-play Hitman mobile game
The Hitman universe is getting another mobile game called Hitman Sniper: The Shadow, developer Square Enix announced earlier this week during its E3 2021 showcase. Unlike the predecessor Hitman Sniper game launched back in 2015, The Shadows will be available for free.

Developed by Square Enix Montreal, the game features a new, original story set in the Hitman universe. Formerly known as “Project Hitman Sniper Assassins,” the upcoming mobile game focuses on events following the disappearance of Agent 47, the main protagonist of the entire video game series.

The Shadows follows the story of a group of highly skilled snipers within the dangerous world of assassination. Not much is know about the gameplay, although Square Enix did say that “players must be meticulous, creative, and untraceable.”



Square Enix's upcoming mobile title is not a sequel to the Hitman Sniper game released six years ago. In fact, the games don't even share the same fictional universe. The good news is developers promised to bring the franchise to a whole new level and experience, in terms of story, characters, and gameplay.

No release date for Hitman Sniper: The Shadows has been announced yet, but Square Enix confirmed the game will be released in 2021 on Android and iOS. Meanwhile, you can check out these great first-person and third-person mobile shooters.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung starts production of its multichip package delivering flagship performance to mid-rangers
by Alan Friedman,  0
Samsung starts production of its multichip package delivering flagship performance to mid-rangers
Apple releases "important" security update iOS 12.5.4 for older iPhones, iPads, and an iPod touch
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple releases "important" security update iOS 12.5.4 for older iPhones, iPads, and an iPod touch
Pokemon GO developer is making a Transformers mobile AR game
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Pokemon GO developer is making a Transformers mobile AR game
Google giving some YouTube TV subscribers free TiVo Stream 4K devices
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Google giving some YouTube TV subscribers free TiVo Stream 4K devices
Some AT&T subscribers are getting a free smartphone
by Alan Friedman,  0
Some AT&T subscribers are getting a free smartphone
Apple brings Spatial, Lossless Audio, other features to Apple Music users on Android
by Cosmin Vasile,  3
Apple brings Spatial, Lossless Audio, other features to Apple Music users on Android
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless