Square Enix to launch new free-to-play Hitman mobile game
Developed by Square Enix Montreal, the game features a new, original story set in the Hitman universe. Formerly known as “Project Hitman Sniper Assassins,” the upcoming mobile game focuses on events following the disappearance of Agent 47, the main protagonist of the entire video game series.
Square Enix's upcoming mobile title is not a sequel to the Hitman Sniper game released six years ago. In fact, the games don't even share the same fictional universe. The good news is developers promised to bring the franchise to a whole new level and experience, in terms of story, characters, and gameplay.
No release date for Hitman Sniper: The Shadows has been announced yet, but Square Enix confirmed the game will be released in 2021 on Android and iOS. Meanwhile, you can check out these great first-person and third-person mobile shooters.