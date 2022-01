Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now receiving Android 12 at Sprint

Settings / Software update / Download and install

No day goes by without news about another Samsung smartphone that’s getting updated to Android 12. Although it’s not the first time we report about the Galaxy Z Flip’s Android 12 update, it’s the first time a US carrier provides the update.As per SamMobile ’s report, Sprint is now rolling out Android 12-based One UI 4 to the Galaxy Z Flip. Initially released in Europe late last year, the update is now hitting US carriers with Sprint being the first to deliver Android 12 to its Galaxy Z Flip customers. Unlike the Galaxy Fold 5G that received the update earlier today and packed the January security patch, Sprint’s Galaxy Z Flip only includes the December 2021 security patch, which is a bit disappointing considering this patch is supposed to fix an issue related to 911 calls.Regardless, we can safely assume the January security patch will eventually make it to the Sprint Galaxy Z Flip in the coming weeks. Until then, make sure to check for the update by going to