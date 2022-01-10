Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now receiving Android 12 at Sprint

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now receiving Android 12 at Sprint0
As per SamMobile’s report, Sprint is now rolling out Android 12-based One UI 4 to the Galaxy Z Flip. Initially released in Europe late last year, the update is now hitting US carriers with Sprint being the first to deliver Android 12 to its Galaxy Z Flip customers.
Regardless, we can safely assume the January security patch will eventually make it to the Sprint Galaxy Z Flip in the coming weeks. Until then, make sure to check for the update by going to Settings / Software update / Download and install.