Spotify’s app gets a dedicated hub for artist merchandise

It’s been less than a week since Spotify's last announcement and the company is back in the news with yet another interesting functionality: a merch shop. One of the biggest streaming services in the United States revealed today a dedicated Merch Hub in the Spotify app, which will serve fans who want to support their favorite artists.

The merchandise shop sells various items including shirts, totes, hats, vinyl, and many others. Previously, artist merch was only available from individual artis profiles, the Now Playing view, and release pages.

However, the new hub will make it easier to find the artist and the merchandise you want since everything can be accessed from one place. Spotify users can browse, click on available items to learn more, and purchase through the artist’s Spotify store (via Shopify) directly from the new hub.



With the latest update, Spotify users can now find artists’ merch in the Merch tab on their artist pages, the Now Playing view when streaming their tracks, the new Merch Hub, and their albums, EPs, and singles pages.

If you’re looking to buy something, simply search for “Merch” to find the hub or navigate to the Merch tile on the Browse page. Artist who wish to have their merch on Spotify can head to the dedicated page to learn more about the procedure required.
