Spotify announces price hikes in over 50 countries, including the US and UK
It looks like last week’s report regarding Spotify Premium’s price adjustments was accurate. As expected, Spotify announced today it will increase the prices of its Premium plan in over 50 countries, not just in the United States as the report claimed.
The number one music streaming service in the US confirmed it has more than 200 million Premium subscribers worldwide, so in order to keep innovating it must adjust prices of the Premium plan. If you’re living in the United States, the new prices of the Premium plans are as follows:
These price adjustments are taking effect today, so if you’re an existing customer you’ll receive an email explaining what it means for your account. In addition to the price changes in the United States, Spotify announced that it’s changing Premium prices across a number of markets around the world.
If you live in one of these countries, expect your Spotify Premium price to increase very soon: Andorra, Albania, Argentina, Austria, Australia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, Bulgaria, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Spain, Finland, France, United Kingdom, Greece, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Croatia, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Iceland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia, Monaco, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Peru, Portugal, Serbia, Sweden, Singapore, Slovenia, Slovakia, San Marino, Thailand, Türkiye, and Kosovo.
- Premium Single: $10.99
- Premium Duo: $14.99
- Premium Family: $16.99
- Premium Student: $5.99
The price changes in the countries listed above might be different than the price hikes in the US. But just for the sake of comparison, the Premium Single, Family and Student plans are going up by $1, while the Premium Duo plan price has been increased by $2. In any case, if you’re already subscribed, then Spotify should send you an email about the price increase, so you’ll know what to expect starting next month.
