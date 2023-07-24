Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Last chance to reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 with a discount!
Hurry up and make your reservation to get some exclusive offers now.

Spotify announces price hikes in over 50 countries, including the US and UK

Wireless service Music
@cosminvasile
Spotify announces price hikes in over 50 countries, including the US and UK
It looks like last week’s report regarding Spotify Premium’s price adjustments was accurate. As expected, Spotify announced today it will increase the prices of its Premium plan in over 50 countries, not just in the United States as the report claimed.

The number one music streaming service in the US confirmed it has more than 200 million Premium subscribers worldwide, so in order to keep innovating it must adjust prices of the Premium plan. If you’re living in the United States, the new prices of the Premium plans are as follows:

  • Premium Single: $10.99
  • Premium Duo: $14.99
  • Premium Family: $16.99
  • Premium Student: $5.99

These price adjustments are taking effect today, so if you’re an existing customer you’ll receive an email explaining what it means for your account. In addition to the price changes in the United States, Spotify announced that it’s changing Premium prices across a number of markets around the world.

If you live in one of these countries, expect your Spotify Premium price to increase very soon: Andorra, Albania, Argentina, Austria, Australia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, Bulgaria, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Spain, Finland, France, United Kingdom, Greece, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Croatia, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Iceland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia, Monaco, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Peru, Portugal, Serbia, Sweden, Singapore, Slovenia, Slovakia, San Marino, Thailand, Türkiye, and Kosovo.

The price changes in the countries listed above might be different than the price hikes in the US. But just for the sake of comparison, the Premium Single, Family and Student plans are going up by $1, while the Premium Duo plan price has been increased by $2. In any case, if you’re already subscribed, then Spotify should send you an email about the price increase, so you’ll know what to expect starting next month.

Popular stories

T-Mobile employees are getting yelled at by customers taken aback by new fee
T-Mobile employees are getting yelled at by customers taken aback by new fee
Leaked iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro image highlights five differences
Leaked iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro image highlights five differences
T-Mobile will now give you the Motorola Edge (2022) for free even if you trade in a broken phone
T-Mobile will now give you the Motorola Edge (2022) for free even if you trade in a broken phone
The Surface Pro 8 makes for an impulse buy right now at nearly half its price on Amazon
The Surface Pro 8 makes for an impulse buy right now at nearly half its price on Amazon
Lenovo's newest Android tablet is blazing fast, super-affordable, and... not very widely available
Lenovo's newest Android tablet is blazing fast, super-affordable, and... not very widely available
Android phones will soon try to entice users to install the latest update
Android phones will soon try to entice users to install the latest update
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Future iPhone to have no bezels at all if rumors turn out to be true
Future iPhone to have no bezels at all if rumors turn out to be true
Hurry up and get Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 mid-ranger at a rare discount in your favorite variant
Hurry up and get Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 mid-ranger at a rare discount in your favorite variant
Save big on Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 at Amazon, but act fast
Save big on Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 at Amazon, but act fast
Spotify announces price hikes in over 50 countries, including the US and UK
Spotify announces price hikes in over 50 countries, including the US and UK
This is the best deal on the 16GB RAM OnePlus 10T variant we have seen so far!
This is the best deal on the 16GB RAM OnePlus 10T variant we have seen so far!
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could get pricier, claims another source
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could get pricier, claims another source
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless