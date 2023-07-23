Spotify to raise prices of its Premium plan in the US
Spotify will no longer remain one of the few music streaming services in the US to not increase its subscription prices. Just about every other player in the market raised prices in the last year or so, while Spotify benefited from influx of customers that decided to switch services. Unfortunately, that didn’t last long, as Spotify is about to raise prices too.
The bad news is price hikes will be announced for many other markets too in the following weeks, although it’s unclear where and when these changes will be introduced. Spotify has been keeping the price of its premium plan stuck on the $9.99 psychological threshold for quite some time, but that’s about to change for customers in the US.
The Premium plan still costs $9.99 and doesn’t have the limitations that the free plan has. On top of that, it allows subscribers to download music and podcasts, play songs in any order, and listen to the highest music quality. Of course, there will be no ads running while listening to Spotify if you’re subscribed to the Premium plan.
Students get 50% off Premium for up to 4 years, while Premium Duo offers two people living together the option to get their own Premium account for 1 discount price. Also, the Premium Family covers up to 6 people living together each getting their own Premium account for 1 discount price. The Family plan comes with Spotify Kids and explicit filter.
According to a new WSJ report, Spotify plans to raise the monthly subscription prices in the US by $1. That means that the price of the ad-free $9.99 plan will become $10.99 per month in the United States. Spotify is reportedly expected to make the announcement as early as next week, but only for the US market.
The bad news is price hikes will be announced for many other markets too in the following weeks, although it’s unclear where and when these changes will be introduced. Spotify has been keeping the price of its premium plan stuck on the $9.99 psychological threshold for quite some time, but that’s about to change for customers in the US.
Currently, Spotify offers a free, ad-supported plan that provides access to over 80 million songs, podcasts and audiobooks, downloadable podcasts, the ability to take the music with your when traveling abroad (for 14 days only), and the option to pick and play any track on mobile (select playlists only).
The Premium plan still costs $9.99 and doesn’t have the limitations that the free plan has. On top of that, it allows subscribers to download music and podcasts, play songs in any order, and listen to the highest music quality. Of course, there will be no ads running while listening to Spotify if you’re subscribed to the Premium plan.
Students get 50% off Premium for up to 4 years, while Premium Duo offers two people living together the option to get their own Premium account for 1 discount price. Also, the Premium Family covers up to 6 people living together each getting their own Premium account for 1 discount price. The Family plan comes with Spotify Kids and explicit filter.
Things that are NOT allowed: