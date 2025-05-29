Spotify’s new podcast tab is a solid upgrade… unless you liked it the way it was

Spotify is also bringing podcast and video podcast recommendations straight to your Home feed. These suggestions will show up right below your shortcuts, making it easier to find new content to listen to – or watch – without digging through menus.

The goal here is to cut down on the time you spend searching for fresh content and Spotify says it is going to keep experimenting with new ways to improve podcast discovery.Another feature coming soon is the “In this episode” section on podcast pages. This will include links to other shows, songs, audiobooks, playlists and anything else the hosts mention during the episode.

Creators can add these links themselves, so you won’t have to go searching for them later. Honestly, this one sounds pretty useful – how many times have you wanted to save a song or book a host mentioned but forgot to write it down?



These updates might feel minor, but I think they are clearly part of Spotify’s bigger plan to stay competitive with Apple Podcasts and YouTube. YouTube, in particular, has been going all-in on podcasts lately – it even launched a weekly top podcast chart this month.



And honestly, its push is working. YouTube hit 1 billion monthly active podcast users earlier this year, which is a massive number and shows just how dominant it’s become in this space.





Still, I’m not totally convinced that following YouTube’s playbook is the best move – at least not for every Spotify fan. If Spotify is your main podcast app, the new Following feed could be a nice upgrade. But if you are like me and don’t want videos popping up all over your app, you might not be thrilled with where this is going. It was nice having a podcast space that wasn’t overloaded with videos everywhere.



And Spotify is also giving podcast comments a light refresh. Based on user feedback, the company is adding threaded replies and emoji reactions. Creators will still have full control over whether comments are allowed, either for the whole show or individual episodes, through Spotify for Creators.