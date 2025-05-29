Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge and score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
GALAXY S25 EDGE FREE STORAGE
Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge and score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Spotify’s new podcast tab is a solid upgrade… unless you liked it the way it was

The new Following feed and discovery features are nice – if you are into how YouTube does things.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Android Apps
An image showing two smartphones with the Spotify app opened on them.
Spotify is rolling out some new podcast-focused features on its mobile app to make it easier to keep up with the shows you follow and discover new ones.

One of the biggest changes is the new “Following” feed. Spotify admits that finding the latest episodes from your followed podcasts hasn’t always been easy, so this dedicated feed will now sit right inside your main Podcasts tab on the Home screen, giving you a single place to catch everything new.



Spotify is also bringing podcast and video podcast recommendations straight to your Home feed. These suggestions will show up right below your shortcuts, making it easier to find new content to listen to – or watch – without digging through menus.

Recommendations are now in your Home feed. - Spotify’s new podcast tab is a solid upgrade… unless you liked it the way it was
Recommendations are now in your Home feed.

The goal here is to cut down on the time you spend searching for fresh content and Spotify says it is going to keep experimenting with new ways to improve podcast discovery.

Another feature coming soon is the “In this episode” section on podcast pages. This will include links to other shows, songs, audiobooks, playlists and anything else the hosts mention during the episode. 

Creators can add these links themselves, so you won’t have to go searching for them later. Honestly, this one sounds pretty useful – how many times have you wanted to save a song or book a host mentioned but forgot to write it down?



And Spotify is also giving podcast comments a light refresh. Based on user feedback, the company is adding threaded replies and emoji reactions. Creators will still have full control over whether comments are allowed, either for the whole show or individual episodes, through Spotify for Creators.

These updates might feel minor, but I think they are clearly part of Spotify’s bigger plan to stay competitive with Apple Podcasts and YouTube. YouTube, in particular, has been going all-in on podcasts lately – it even launched a weekly top podcast chart this month.
 
And honestly, its push is working. YouTube hit 1 billion monthly active podcast users earlier this year, which is a massive number and shows just how dominant it’s become in this space.

Still, I’m not totally convinced that following YouTube’s playbook is the best move – at least not for every Spotify fan. If Spotify is your main podcast app, the new Following feed could be a nice upgrade. But if you are like me and don’t want videos popping up all over your app, you might not be thrilled with where this is going. It was nice having a podcast space that wasn’t overloaded with videos everywhere.

Recommended Stories
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
T-Mobile TPR reportedly turns away customers seeking plans "not profitable enough"
T-Mobile TPR reportedly turns away customers seeking plans "not profitable enough"
If you are using these PIN numbers on your iOS or Android phone, change them immediately
If you are using these PIN numbers on your iOS or Android phone, change them immediately

Latest News

Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
OnePlus redefines flagship killers with the new Ace 5 Ultra and Ace 5 Racing Edition
OnePlus redefines flagship killers with the new Ace 5 Ultra and Ace 5 Racing Edition
Now's your chance to save $230 on the iPad Pro M2 with this limited-time deal
Now's your chance to save $230 on the iPad Pro M2 with this limited-time deal
Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be Samsung’s first foldable with dual chip strategy, but US users will still get the better deal
Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be Samsung’s first foldable with dual chip strategy, but US users will still get the better deal
iPhone leak hints at a massive camera upgrade – but when will it drop?
iPhone leak hints at a massive camera upgrade – but when will it drop?
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T under fire for lack of transparency on surveillance [UPDATED]
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T under fire for lack of transparency on surveillance [UPDATED]
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless