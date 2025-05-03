Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

Spotify scores a major win against Apple, prompting this latest app update

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Apps
Header image with the Spotify logo
Spotify has updated its iPhone app in the United States, allowing users to sign up for its paid plans using links that take them outside the app. This change comes right after a U.S. court ruled against Apple's App Store payment rules. For Spotify users, it means they can now pay Spotify directly, avoiding Apple's system entirely.

With the updated app, Spotify can show its different subscription plans and special offers right inside the app. When a U.S. user clicks on one of these, they'll be taken to Spotify's website to enter their payment details. This process skips Apple's in-app purchase system, which usually takes a cut of the money (often up to 30%).

The court order behind this change also stops Apple from charging a separate fee (previously proposed at 27%) on these external payments. Additionally, Apple isn't allowed to show warning messages trying to discourage users from clicking these links to pay outside the app. Apple had to approve Spotify's app update containing these changes because of the court's decision.

The iOS Spotify app now lets you navigate outside the Apple App Store in order to make purchases. | Video credit — Spotify

The court case behind it


This wasn't a Spotify-specific lawsuit, but rather a result of the long-running legal battle between Epic Games (maker of Fortnite) and Apple. On April 30th, 2025, a judge found Apple was violating an earlier order meant to stop the company from preventing developers from guiding users to other payment options. The court specifically ordered Apple to allow these external links without charging a commission on them and without using scare tactics on users who click them. The ruling also mentioned that an Apple executive had given false information during the proceedings. Apple has stated it plans to appeal this latest court decision.

More challenges for Apple


This ruling is another example of the increasing pressure Apple faces over its App Store control. In Europe, new rules called the Digital Markets Act (DMA) have already forced Apple to make changes, like allowing other app stores and payment methods on iPhones, although regulators are still watching closely to ensure Apple is following the rules properly. In its home country, Apple is also dealing with a major antitrust lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice in March 2024, which claims Apple uses its power unfairly to hurt competition.

Recommended Stories
For iPhone users who stream music, this ability to subscribe directly on Spotify's site might make signing up simpler or offer access to deals not previously visible in the app. It's a move towards giving developers more freedom in how they handle payments and connect with their customers on Apple devices.

As a consumer, I am of the opinion that the more choices we have, the better the ecosystem works. Apple may disagree with this, but I feel it's refreshing that we can now choose to go with lower-priced billing options. Subscribing directly from the App Store offers the convenience of the walled garden, but that's not always what the user wants.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular Stories

T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
T-Mobile customers and employees are seeing their worst fears play out
T-Mobile customers and employees are seeing their worst fears play out

Latest News

Dish sells fiber business to help finance its 5G network deployment
Dish sells fiber business to help finance its 5G network deployment
TikTok's privacy mess just got way more expensive
TikTok's privacy mess just got way more expensive
Game-changing 50% discount makes the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic an absolute steal
Game-changing 50% discount makes the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic an absolute steal
Amazon slashes the premium Garmin Forerunner 965 to its best price of 2025
Amazon slashes the premium Garmin Forerunner 965 to its best price of 2025
Galaxy S25 Edge leak just backed up its biggest camera flex over the iPhone 17 Air
Galaxy S25 Edge leak just backed up its biggest camera flex over the iPhone 17 Air
Sony Xperia 1 VII benchmark listing confirms there are no surprises specs-wise
Sony Xperia 1 VII benchmark listing confirms there are no surprises specs-wise
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless