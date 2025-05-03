Spotify scores a major win against Apple, prompting this latest app update
Spotify has updated its iPhone app in the United States, allowing users to sign up for its paid plans using links that take them outside the app. This change comes right after a U.S. court ruled against Apple's App Store payment rules. For Spotify users, it means they can now pay Spotify directly, avoiding Apple's system entirely.
The court order behind this change also stops Apple from charging a separate fee (previously proposed at 27%) on these external payments. Additionally, Apple isn't allowed to show warning messages trying to discourage users from clicking these links to pay outside the app. Apple had to approve Spotify's app update containing these changes because of the court's decision.
This wasn't a Spotify-specific lawsuit, but rather a result of the long-running legal battle between Epic Games (maker of Fortnite) and Apple. On April 30th, 2025, a judge found Apple was violating an earlier order meant to stop the company from preventing developers from guiding users to other payment options. The court specifically ordered Apple to allow these external links without charging a commission on them and without using scare tactics on users who click them. The ruling also mentioned that an Apple executive had given false information during the proceedings. Apple has stated it plans to appeal this latest court decision.
This ruling is another example of the increasing pressure Apple faces over its App Store control. In Europe, new rules called the Digital Markets Act (DMA) have already forced Apple to make changes, like allowing other app stores and payment methods on iPhones, although regulators are still watching closely to ensure Apple is following the rules properly. In its home country, Apple is also dealing with a major antitrust lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice in March 2024, which claims Apple uses its power unfairly to hurt competition.
For iPhone users who stream music, this ability to subscribe directly on Spotify's site might make signing up simpler or offer access to deals not previously visible in the app. It's a move towards giving developers more freedom in how they handle payments and connect with their customers on Apple devices.
With the updated app, Spotify can show its different subscription plans and special offers right inside the app. When a U.S. user clicks on one of these, they'll be taken to Spotify's website to enter their payment details. This process skips Apple's in-app purchase system, which usually takes a cut of the money (often up to 30%).
The iOS Spotify app now lets you navigate outside the Apple App Store in order to make purchases. | Video credit — Spotify
The court case behind it
More challenges for Apple
This ruling is another example of the increasing pressure Apple faces over its App Store control. In Europe, new rules called the Digital Markets Act (DMA) have already forced Apple to make changes, like allowing other app stores and payment methods on iPhones, although regulators are still watching closely to ensure Apple is following the rules properly. In its home country, Apple is also dealing with a major antitrust lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice in March 2024, which claims Apple uses its power unfairly to hurt competition.
As a consumer, I am of the opinion that the more choices we have, the better the ecosystem works. Apple may disagree with this, but I feel it's refreshing that we can now choose to go with lower-priced billing options. Subscribing directly from the App Store offers the convenience of the walled garden, but that's not always what the user wants.
