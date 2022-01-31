Joe Rogan controversy has Spotify's market value dropping by a staggering $2.1 billion

Spotify shares drop substantially after Joe Rogan and Neil Young controversy

Joe Rogan apologizes to Spotify and defends his podcast show

In his Instagram post, the popular podcast host details that his show is different than others because it contains conversations, where he sits down and talks to people without any prior preparation or fleshing out his ideas. He states that sometimes, his conversations are based on ideas he has in real time. He also underlines the unpolished conversational style of his podcast is one of its appeals and what makes it interesting.







New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up