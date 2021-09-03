Spotify CEO unhappy with Apple's new App Store rules change, says they will push for a 'real solution'

Spotify CEO says the new App Store changes don't solve the problem

The change in the rules that Apple announced last week affects the "reader" apps, but Cupertino has emphasized that this includes apps that offer content subscriptions for digital magazines, newspapers, books, audio, music, and video. The change is a welcome opportunity for developers and opens up options; however, it is still unclear how these guidelines will look and how they will be enforced.







How it all started

