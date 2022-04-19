 Spice up your Easter with these Google Chat easter egg commands - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Apps

Spice up your Easter with these Google Chat easter egg commands

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Spice up your Easter with these Google Chat easter egg slash commands
Some of you may remember the glorious mIRC times where the group chat revolution happened in full swing. One of the key features of that text-based interface was slash commands. You enter forward slash and type a text after it, and magic happens.

Now, back to present days, this functionality still works in many chat clients, Hangouts included. And because Easter is coming, we thought of bringing you some easter egg commands to spice up your chats.

These work both in the mobile client as well as on desktop/web. Here’s the full list:

CommandEffect
/algebraic| ( •◡•)| (❍ᴥ❍ʋ)
/dealwithit
/sunglasses		“( •_•)
( •_•)>⌐■-■
(⌐■_■)”
/disapproveಠ_ಠ
/facepalm(－‸ლ)
/flowerbeam( ・◡・)つ━☆
/happyᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ
/idk¯\(°_o)/¯
/lgtm(thumbs up)
/lit(fire emoji)
/octodisco(a dancing octopus)
/praisethesun\`[-|-]/
/puppyparty(dogs, dogs everywhere)
/rolle.g. “rolls a die and gets 6”
/shame(GoT anyone?)
/shruggie¯\_(ツ)_/¯
/success(•̀ᴗ•́)و
/tableflip(╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻
/tableback┬─┬ ノ( ゜-゜ノ)
/that(☞ﾟヮﾟ)☞
/this☜(ﾟヮﾟ☜)
/wizard(∩ ` -´)⊃━━☆ﾟ.*･｡ﾟ
/yunoლ(ಠ益ಠლ)

Also Read:
Gboard for Android update: emoji fusion
Check out the new emoji that could come to iPhone and Android
These are all the new Android 11 emoji coming to your phone

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Back to square one: No built-in S Pen tipped for 'thinner' Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Back to square one: No built-in S Pen tipped for 'thinner' Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Google to add small improvement to Nearby Share feature
by Preslav Mladenov,  1
Google to add small improvement to Nearby Share feature
Samsung to apply its stackable EV battery technology to Galaxy phones and increase capacity
by Daniel Petrov,  2
Samsung to apply its stackable EV battery technology to Galaxy phones and increase capacity
Instead of the iPad becoming more like a MacBook, it’s the opposite! An iPad power user's thoughts
by Rado Minkov,  0
Instead of the iPad becoming more like a MacBook, it’s the opposite! An iPad power user's thoughts
Bang & Olufsen unveils its most versatile and comfortable AirPods rival yet
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Bang & Olufsen unveils its most versatile and comfortable AirPods rival yet
Apple’s Beats Studio3 headphones are $100 off for a limited time
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Apple’s Beats Studio3 headphones are $100 off for a limited time
$100 OFF
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless