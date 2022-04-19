Spice up your Easter with these Google Chat easter egg commands









Also Read:

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Some of you may remember the glorious mIRC times where the group chat revolution happened in full swing. One of the key features of that text-based interface was slash commands. You enter forward slash and type a text after it, and magic happens.Now, back to present days, this functionality still works in many chat clients, Hangouts included. And because Easter is coming, we thought of bringing you some easter egg commands to spice up your chats.These work both in the mobile client as well as on desktop/web. Here’s the full list: