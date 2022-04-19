Spice up your Easter with these Google Chat easter egg commands

Spice up your Easter with these Google Chat easter egg commands0
Now, back to present days, this functionality still works in many chat clients, Hangouts included. And because Easter is coming, we thought of bringing you some easter egg commands to spice up your chats.
These work both in the mobile client as well as on desktop/web. Here’s the full list:
|Command
|Effect
|/algebraic
|| ( •◡•)| (❍ᴥ❍ʋ)
|/dealwithit
/sunglasses
|“( •_•)
( •_•)>⌐■-■
(⌐■_■)”
|/disapprove
|ಠ_ಠ
|/facepalm
|(－‸ლ)
|/flowerbeam
|( ・◡・)つ━☆
|/happy
|ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ
|/idk
|¯\(°_o)/¯
|/lgtm
|(thumbs up)
|/lit
|(fire emoji)
|/octodisco
|(a dancing octopus)
|/praisethesun
|\`[-|-]/
|/puppyparty
|(dogs, dogs everywhere)
|/roll
|e.g. “rolls a die and gets 6”
|/shame
|(GoT anyone?)
|/shruggie
|¯\_(ツ)_/¯
|/success
|(•̀ᴗ•́)و
|/tableflip
|(╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻
|/tableback
|┬─┬ ノ( ゜-゜ノ)
|/that
|(☞ﾟヮﾟ)☞
|/this
|☜(ﾟヮﾟ☜)
|/wizard
|(∩ ` -´)⊃━━☆ﾟ.*･｡ﾟ
|/yuno
|ლ(ಠ益ಠლ)
