These are all the new Android 11 emoji coming to your phone





There are no less than 117 new designs, including the obligatory diversity faces and colored hearts but all the rest about 2000 emojis have been given a long-awaited facelift as well. There are even three brand new expression and gesture emojis to convey your cryptic pictographic message better.









There are twelve new animal emojis in Android 11, too, including a baby seal and a polar bear, woohoo!









As an example of the big refinement push that is coming to Android's existing emoji list (biggest since Android 8), is this here before and after shot of the Money-Mouth face, much more stylish and subdued.









Without further ado, here is the complete list of all the new 117 emoji that are coming to your phone with Android 11















