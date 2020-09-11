Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Samsung Android

These are all the new Android 11 emoji coming to your phone

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Sep 11, 2020, 4:55 AM
These are all the new Android 11 emoji coming to your phone
While some Android phone makers have their own takes on the emoji drawing game, the official list of the new Android 11 emoji based on Unicode's Emoji 13.0 will be used as a guideline, and that one has been uploaded for your viewing pleasure.

There are no less than 117 new designs, including the obligatory diversity faces and colored hearts but all the rest about 2000 emojis have been given a long-awaited facelift as well. There are even three brand new expression and gesture emojis to convey your cryptic pictographic message better.


There are twelve new animal emojis in Android 11, too, including a baby seal and a polar bear, woohoo!


As an example of the big refinement push that is coming to Android's existing emoji list (biggest since Android 8), is this here before and after shot of the Money-Mouth face, much more stylish and subdued.


Without further ado, here is the complete list of all the new 117 emoji that are coming to your phone with Android 11




