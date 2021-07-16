Check out the new emoji that could come to iPhone and Android

The Emoji 14.0 update will be released in September







When will the new emojis be available on iPhone, Galaxy, and Pixel?

The final version of Emoji 14.0 will be announced in September, though the final list should resemble what’s included in this final draft. As for when you’ll be able to use the new emojis, that’ll depend on which phone you’re using.



Google Pixel users could receive access to the new emoji as soon as the fourth quarter with an Android 12 update that could debut on the Pixel 6 . Samsung Galaxy and iPhone owners, on the other hand, will probably have to wait until the first half of 2022.

The Unicode Consortium has announced the draft candidates for the upcoming Emoji 14.0 release that’ll be rolled out in the coming months andhas shared a look at them before final approval.The list of emoji candidates includes seven new faces including a Melting Face and a Holding Back Tears Face. That’s in addition to a Saluting Face emoji and a new Face with Open Eyes and Hand Over Mouth candidate.Potentially arriving alongside those is a Biting Lip emoji. Also in the works are tons of Handshake variants, Heart Hands, a Person with Crown, Low Battery, a Bird Nest, Disco Ball, and Bubbles.Completing the list are some emojis aimed at improving inclusivity. Namely, Pregnant Person and Pregnant Man emojis are candidates and recognize that pregnancy is possible in non-binary and transgender men. A Person with Crown is also in the pipeline. It’ll sit alongside the current king and queen emojis.