Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View

Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View
iOS Android

Check out the new emoji that could come to iPhone and Android

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0
Check out the new emoji that could come to iPhone and Android
The Unicode Consortium has announced the draft candidates for the upcoming Emoji 14.0 release that’ll be rolled out in the coming months and Emojipedia has shared a look at them before final approval.

The Emoji 14.0 update will be released in September 


The list of emoji candidates includes seven new faces including a Melting Face and a Holding Back Tears Face. That’s in addition to a Saluting Face emoji and a new Face with Open Eyes and Hand Over Mouth candidate.

Potentially arriving alongside those is a Biting Lip emoji. Also in the works are tons of Handshake variants, Heart Hands, a Person with Crown, Low Battery, a Bird Nest, Disco Ball, and Bubbles.

Completing the list are some emojis aimed at improving inclusivity. Namely, Pregnant Person and Pregnant Man emojis are candidates and recognize that pregnancy is possible in non-binary and transgender men. A Person with Crown is also in the pipeline. It’ll sit alongside the current king and queen emojis.


When will the new emojis be available on iPhone, Galaxy, and Pixel? 


The final version of Emoji 14.0 will be announced in September, though the final list should resemble what’s included in this final draft. As for when you’ll be able to use the new emojis, that’ll depend on which phone you’re using.

Google Pixel users could receive access to the new emoji as soon as the fourth quarter with an Android 12 update that could debut on the Pixel 6. Samsung Galaxy and iPhone owners, on the other hand, will probably have to wait until the first half of 2022.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Twitter is adding captions to voice tweets at last
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
Twitter is adding captions to voice tweets at last
Facebook Messenger introduces Soundmoji: Hear your emoji roar
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Facebook Messenger introduces Soundmoji: Hear your emoji roar
FitnessView app for iOS and Apple Watch: a new way to visualize your fitness goals and track them
by Iskra Petrova,  0
FitnessView app for iOS and Apple Watch: a new way to visualize your fitness goals and track them
The iPhone 13 will support the fastest Wi-Fi speeds on an Apple device
by Daniel Petrov,  0
The iPhone 13 will support the fastest Wi-Fi speeds on an Apple device
YouTube brings clips, subscriber-only chat, and live polls to YouTube livestreams
by Iskra Petrova,  0
YouTube brings clips, subscriber-only chat, and live polls to YouTube livestreams
Mophie launches 3-in-1 wireless charger with MagSafe spot for iPhone 12, Apple Watch, and AirPods
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Mophie launches 3-in-1 wireless charger with MagSafe spot for iPhone 12, Apple Watch, and AirPods
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless