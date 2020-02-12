Google

Gboard for Android update: emoji fusion

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Feb 12, 2020, 9:11 AM
Gboard for Android update: emoji fusion
Google has added some more interesting emojis to its Gboard experience for Android. The new expressions are in fact a fusion between two standard emojis into one new, funnier version of the two.

Unfortunately, the making of new emojis in the Emoji Kitchen, as called by Google, is not accessible to Android users. Only Google’s designers are able to create new emojis. Starting today, the new expressions are rolling out to Android users.

Some of the newly constructed emojis are pretty interesting and promising, as stated by Engadget. You can check the new emoji fusions when you tap on an emoji and wait for the suggestions on Gboard. Hopefully, you will be able to find something that expresses your current emotion… However, one cannot help but wonder exactly what emotion could a cactus with a monkey face be conveying.



FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus hands-on review
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus hands-on review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra hands-on review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra hands-on review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: camera, price, release, hardware, and everything that's Ultra about it!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: camera, price, release, hardware, and everything that's Ultra about it!
The Galaxy S20 and Ultra are here and are huge in specs, size, and price
The Galaxy S20 and Ultra are here and are huge in specs, size, and price
Futuristic Galaxy Z Flip lands to give the Razr a run for its price... and specs
Futuristic Galaxy Z Flip lands to give the Razr a run for its price... and specs
Leaked video shows 100x Space Zoom in action on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Leaked video shows 100x Space Zoom in action on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Official judge ruling means T-Mobile/Sprint merger is (almost) a done deal
Official judge ruling means T-Mobile/Sprint merger is (almost) a done deal
Judge will reportedly rule in favor of T-Mobile-Sprint merger tomorrow
Judge will reportedly rule in favor of T-Mobile-Sprint merger tomorrow

Popular stories

The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
Samsung keeps adding Galaxy S20 pre-order bonuses
Samsung keeps adding Galaxy S20 pre-order bonuses
Moto G Stylus and G Power are official: specs, price and availability
Moto G Stylus and G Power are official: specs, price and availability

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless