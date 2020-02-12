Gboard for Android update: emoji fusion

Google has added some more interesting emojis to its Gboard experience for Android. The new expressions are in fact a fusion between two standard emojis into one new, funnier version of the two.
Unfortunately, the making of new emojis in the Emoji Kitchen, as called by Google, is not accessible to Android users. Only Google’s designers are able to create new emojis. Starting today, the new expressions are rolling out to Android users.
Some of the newly constructed emojis are pretty interesting and promising, as stated by Engadget. You can check the new emoji fusions when you tap on an emoji and wait for the suggestions on Gboard. Hopefully, you will be able to find something that expresses your current emotion… However, one cannot help but wonder exactly what emotion could a cactus with a monkey face be conveying.
