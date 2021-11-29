Notification Center

Processors

Specs for MediaTek’s next upper mid-range chip, the Dimensity 7000, leak online

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
Specs for MediaTek's next upper mid-range chip, the Dimensity 7000, leak online
If you have clicked on this story, chances are you already know that MediaTek recently announced their next heavy-weight champion in the chipset world—the Dimensity 9000 5G. That news made quite a splash in the mobile tech industry, as it was the world’s first TSMC chipset built on the 4nm process.

As expected, though, the flagship SoC is not the only one that we will be seeing from MediaTek. Others are yet to get announced—specifically for more affordable phones—one of which is the Dimensity 7000.

Today, the specifications for MediaTek’s Dimensity 7000 leaked online on the Chinese social media platform Weibo by Digital Chat Station. It tells us that the chip is built on the 5nm process, the same as the Snapdragon 888 or 888+ and Apple’s A15 Bionic.

The Dimensity 7000 features an 8-core CPU that consists of four Cortex-A78 performance cores clocked at 2.75 GHz and another four Cortex-A55 efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz. By the look of things, this SoC is shaping up to be a pretty good all-rounder, fit for that mid to upper-mid phone range.

Those more familiar with the mobile chip industry might notice that the CPU of the Dimensity 7000 is quite similar to that of the Dimensity 1200. However, the differentiating factor here is that the four performance cores are all clocked at the same frequency, whereas with the Dimensity 1200, the configuration was 1+3 (one Cortex-A78 at 3.0GHz, and three at 2.6GHz).

As for the graphical side of things, the Dimensity 7000 comes with a Mali-G510 MC6 GPU, which ARM announced earlier in 2021. The balance between performance and efficiency continues here as well, with ARM stating the Mali-G510 MC6 hits that spot perfectly.

Early 2022 is when we expect to see the Dimesnity 7000 chip in action when some upper-midrange phones start popping up on the market. Hopefully, it will prove to be as good as it sounds on paper.

