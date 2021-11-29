Specs for MediaTek’s next upper mid-range chip, the Dimensity 7000, leak online

Specs for MediaTek’s next upper mid-range chip, the Dimensity 7000, leak online0
As expected, though, the flagship SoC is not the only one that we will be seeing from MediaTek. Others are yet to get announced—specifically for more affordable phones—one of which is the Dimensity 7000.
The Dimensity 7000 features an 8-core CPU that consists of four Cortex-A78 performance cores clocked at 2.75 GHz and another four Cortex-A55 efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz. By the look of things, this SoC is shaping up to be a pretty good all-rounder, fit for that mid to upper-mid phone range.
As for the graphical side of things, the Dimensity 7000 comes with a Mali-G510 MC6 GPU, which ARM announced earlier in 2021. The balance between performance and efficiency continues here as well, with ARM stating the Mali-G510 MC6 hits that spot perfectly.
Early 2022 is when we expect to see the Dimesnity 7000 chip in action when some upper-midrange phones start popping up on the market. Hopefully, it will prove to be as good as it sounds on paper.