Amazon returns the Soundcore Space Q45 to their best price, but for a short time
If you're looking for super-affordable over-ear headphones with noise cancelling capabilities, Amazon's got the ideal choice—the Soundcore Space Q45. Although far less popular than some of the best wireless Bluetooth headphones, these buddies are now a real steal. You can buy them for 40% off, landing them at only about $90 instead of $150. Be sure to hurry up, though, as they won't stay at that price for long.
In case you're wondering, that's a super-rare deal we've seen only twice—during Black Friday and earlier on Prime Day in July this year. It's never been topped, too, meaning the Soundcore headphones are now at their lowest price. However, the sale isn't exclusive to Amazon. You can also get the same $60 price cut at Walmart.
Enable ANC on the Space Q45, and you can experience a quieter commute time, as they do a solid job of removing traffic noises. Still, since they're not flagship-grade, they can't completely remove all unwanted sounds.
On the bright side, these buddies handle the phone call quality department surprisingly well. They feature two microphones with an AI algorithm that picks up your voice and isolates it from wind and other background sounds, allowing it to truly shine.
Additionally, the Soundcore over-ear headphones have long playtime. They have an estimated battery life of up to 50 hours with ANC or a whopping 65 hours when you disable the special feature. So, what do you think? If you're willing to live with the subpar sound quality and value noise cancellation, microphone quality, and battery life more, now's your chance to save 40% on the Space Q45 at Amazon.
These mid-priced over-ear headphones are far less capable than the flagship Sony WH-1000XM5, but they're still a solid choice for budget-conscious shoppers. They cost only $90 right now, promising great passive isolation and respectable ANC. And they definitely deliver.
What about their sound quality? It's fairly suitable for most casual listeners—there's plenty of bass and a slight dip in the mids, which may make vocals and instrumentals feel somewhat distant. However, the highs are uneven, making some sounds hissy and not-so-pleasant. While most budget and mid-range options follow the same low and mid-frequency response, at least to some extent, the uneven highs may be a major dealbreaker for some.
Before you go, we'd advise ordering the headset by December 21st if you plan to gift them to someone. That way, you can rest assured they'll arrive on time for Christmas Eve.
