At 33% off, Soundcore Space Q45 now offer solid ANC at an unbeatable price

Amazon may be selling the high-end Sony WH-1000XM5 at a hefty $102 discount right now, but if you're after good-sounding headphones with a capable ANC at an affordable price, you'll go straight for the Soundcore Space Q45 instead.

Available at one of their lowest prices ever, these puppies are going for 33% off at the e-commerce giant, letting you treat yourself to a pair in black for just under $100. Not too shabby, considering they usually cost around $150—and you're saving $50 with this deal. Just be sure to act fast and grab a pair while you can, as this limited-time offer may expire soon.

Soundcore Space Q45: Now 33% OFF on Amazon!

$50 off (33%)
The Soundcore Space Q45 are on sale at Amazon for under $100. They offer solid ANC, impressive sound for the price, and up to 65 hours of listening time. This limited-time deal won’t last long, so grab a pair while you still can!
Buy at Amazon


While not among the best wireless headphones out there, the Soundcore Space Q45 still bring a lot of value, especially at their current price on Amazon. In fact, their biggest selling point must be their phenomenal—for the price—active noise cancellation, which effectively cancels out low- and mid-frequency sounds. That said, it can have a harder time handling high-pitched noises, but that's pretty typical, as those are generally tougher to cancel.

Additionally, the headphones have good sound overall. True, the bass can feel a bit heavy, mids are slightly recessed, and highs can sound uneven at first, but for only $100, it's pretty solid. Plus, you can tweak the audio to match your taste via the EQ in their companion Soundcore app.

On the flip side, they offer incredible battery life—up to 50 hours of listening time with ANC on. If you enjoy your songs without ANC, you're looking at up to 65 hours, which is pretty impressive for headphones that cost less than $100.

All in all, Soundcore Space Q45 may not be among the best, but they do the job just fine and are a bargain at their current price on Amazon. So, don't miss out—save while the offer lasts!
