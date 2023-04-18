Get Anker's Soundcore Space Q45 adaptive noise canceling headphones for less from Amazon UK
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Finding the perfect pair of wireless headphones is definitely a difficult task. There are so many, and we mean many, headphones out there that finding a pair that sounds amazing, has great ANC, and comes at a budget-friendly price feels almost impossible.
There are indeed amazing headphones on the market, like the Apple AirPods Max and the Shure AONIC 50, which are among the best wireless headphones you can buy in 2023, but they also come with really hefty price tags. And since the cost-of-living crisis in the UK continues to deepen, you probably don't want to spend a fortune on new headphones, even ones with great sound and ANC.
As you probably know, Anker invests a lot in its Soundcore brand. And although its headphones are more on the budget side, they offer a lot for their price. And the Soundcore Space Q45 is no exception.
Also, the Soundcore Space Q45 have a great battery life. According to Anker, these headphones can last up to 50 hours with ANC turned on and up to 65 hours with ANC turned off on a single charge. Furthermore, 5 minutes of charging the headphones will give you 7 hours of playtime.
But we have awesome news for you if you are in the market for new headphones and are located in the UK. Amazon UK is currently offering the amazing Anker Soundcore Space Q45 headphones with a nice 30% discount. So it appears you will save £42 if you get a pair of Soundcore Space Q45 through this deal.
These bad boys come with 40mm drivers, support Hi-Res Audio, and offer truly amazing sound quality. In addition to that, the headphones pack an adaptive noise cancellation feature that automatically selects a suitable level of noise cancellation based on your environment. This makes them just perfect for commuting.
