Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Trending:

Get Anker's Soundcore Space Q45 adaptive noise canceling headphones for less from Amazon UK

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Get Anker's Soundcore Space Q45 adaptive noise canceling headphones for less from Amazon UK
Finding the perfect pair of wireless headphones is definitely a difficult task. There are so many, and we mean many, headphones out there that finding a pair that sounds amazing, has great ANC, and comes at a budget-friendly price feels almost impossible.

There are indeed amazing headphones on the market, like the Apple AirPods Max and the Shure AONIC 50, which are among the best wireless headphones you can buy in 2023, but they also come with really hefty price tags. And since the cost-of-living crisis in the UK continues to deepen, you probably don't want to spend a fortune on new headphones, even ones with great sound and ANC.

But we have awesome news for you if you are in the market for new headphones and are located in the UK. Amazon UK is currently offering the amazing Anker Soundcore Space Q45 headphones with a nice 30% discount. So it appears you will save £42 if you get a pair of Soundcore Space Q45 through this deal.

Soundcore Space Q45: Now 30% OFF at Amazon UK

Get a pair of Soundcore Space Q45 headphones and save £42 in the process. The headphones have amazing sound, an adaptive noise canceling feature, pack great battery life, and can now be yours for even less
£42 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

As you probably know, Anker invests a lot in its Soundcore brand. And although its headphones are more on the budget side, they offer a lot for their price. And the Soundcore Space Q45 is no exception.

These bad boys come with 40mm drivers, support Hi-Res Audio, and offer truly amazing sound quality. In addition to that, the headphones pack an adaptive noise cancellation feature that automatically selects a suitable level of noise cancellation based on your environment. This makes them just perfect for commuting.

Also, the Soundcore Space Q45 have a great battery life. According to Anker, these headphones can last up to 50 hours with ANC turned on and up to 65 hours with ANC turned off on a single charge. Furthermore, 5 minutes of charging the headphones will give you 7 hours of playtime.

Popular stories

If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Verizon announces price increases for older Unlimited plans
Verizon announces price increases for older Unlimited plans
Camera phones replacing Android and iPhone: People protest Samsung and Apple’s lack of innovation
Camera phones replacing Android and iPhone: People protest Samsung and Apple’s lack of innovation
Best Buy and AT&T are practically handing out Pixel 6 Pro, but quantity is limited
Best Buy and AT&T are practically handing out Pixel 6 Pro, but quantity is limited
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The Xiaomi Pad 6 offers improvements on all fronts without any price hike
The Xiaomi Pad 6 offers improvements on all fronts without any price hike
Get Anker's Soundcore Space Q45 adaptive noise canceling headphones for less from Amazon UK
Get Anker's Soundcore Space Q45 adaptive noise canceling headphones for less from Amazon UK
Apple's OG noise-cancelling AirPods Pro are on sale at their lowest price in a long time
Apple's OG noise-cancelling AirPods Pro are on sale at their lowest price in a long time
Samsung Galaxy A24 leaked renders leave nothing to the imagination, price revealed too
Samsung Galaxy A24 leaked renders leave nothing to the imagination, price revealed too
Here's when Motorola is expected to launch its next-gen Razr Pro and Razr Lite foldables
Here's when Motorola is expected to launch its next-gen Razr Pro and Razr Lite foldables
The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 will track your every move but also make it more stylish
The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 will track your every move but also make it more stylish
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless