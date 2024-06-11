Get Soundcore's Space A40 earbuds for under $60 and enjoy up to 50 hours of quality listening on one charge
As we reported, Bose's top-of-the-line QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are now on sale at a sweet discount on Amazon. However, they are still a bit pricey, even at their current discounted price. Therefore, if you are in the market for a new pair of affordable earbuds and have only $60 to spare, we suggest going for the Soundcore Space A40.
It should be noted that the earbuds have been available at bigger discounts in the past. For example, they were discounted by 51% in April. However, they are a real steal even at their current $21 markdown.
In addition, the earphones have capable ANC, which can easily silence lower-frequency sounds. On top of that, they have impressive battery life, delivering up to 10 hours of listening time on their own. Now add the case, and their total playtime increases to up to 50 hours.
So, yeah. The Soundcore Space A40 may be budget-friendly, but they offer quite value for money. So, don't overthink it! Tap the deal button in this article and save on these affordable and pretty capable earphones now!
Of course, that budget price also means that the Soundcore Space A40 will fall short of top-quality wireless earbuds like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Yet, the audio they deliver is pretty awesome, given the affordable price tag. Moreover, you can tailor them to your taste, as their companion Soundcore app boasts EQ functionality.
In addition, the earphones have capable ANC, which can easily silence lower-frequency sounds. On top of that, they have impressive battery life, delivering up to 10 hours of listening time on their own. Now add the case, and their total playtime increases to up to 50 hours.
So, yeah. The Soundcore Space A40 may be budget-friendly, but they offer quite value for money. So, don't overthink it! Tap the deal button in this article and save on these affordable and pretty capable earphones now!
