Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Get Soundcore's Space A40 earbuds for under $60 and enjoy up to 50 hours of quality listening on one charge

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Get Soundcore's Space A40 earbuds for under $60 and enjoy up to 50 hours of quality listening on one
As we reported, Bose's top-of-the-line QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are now on sale at a sweet discount on Amazon. However, they are still a bit pricey, even at their current discounted price. Therefore, if you are in the market for a new pair of affordable earbuds and have only $60 to spare, we suggest going for the Soundcore Space A40.

Right now, Amazon has these affordable earphones on sale at a lovely $21 discount, slashing 26% off their usual cost. We know, we know, $21 is a puny markdown, and we wouldn't even bother with it if it didn't allow bargain hunters to snag a pair of these earbuds for under the $60 mark. Yep! You read it right. The Soundcore Space A40 can now be yours for less than $60.

Anker Soundcore Space A40: now for less than $60!

Score a pair of Soundcore Space A40 earbuds for less than $60 with this fantastic deal. Despite their budget-friendly price, the earbuds offer great sound and effective ANC. Furthermore, they boast an impressive battery life of up to 50 hours with the case. The earbuds are a real steal right now, so act fast and snag a pair for less today!
$21 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon


It should be noted that the earbuds have been available at bigger discounts in the past. For example, they were discounted by 51% in April. However, they are a real steal even at their current $21 markdown.

Of course, that budget price also means that the Soundcore Space A40 will fall short of top-quality wireless earbuds like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Yet, the audio they deliver is pretty awesome, given the affordable price tag. Moreover, you can tailor them to your taste, as their companion Soundcore app boasts EQ functionality.

In addition, the earphones have capable ANC, which can easily silence lower-frequency sounds. On top of that, they have impressive battery life, delivering up to 10 hours of listening time on their own. Now add the case, and their total playtime increases to up to 50 hours.

So, yeah. The Soundcore Space A40 may be budget-friendly, but they offer quite value for money. So, don't overthink it! Tap the deal button in this article and save on these affordable and pretty capable earphones now!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal

Latest News

The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless