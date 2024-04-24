The budget-friendly Soundcore Space A40 have dropped to their best price on Amazon once again

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Amazon’s already awesome deal on Soundcore’s budget earbuds, the Space A40, just got better! If you recall, we covered a very exciting 41% discount last week. But they’re now an even cheaper choice, as the e-commerce store sells them at 51% off!

Soundcore Space A40: save 51% on Amazon now!

What makes the Soundcore Space A40 an amazing choice in the budget earbuds department is their balanced audio quality, respectable ANC technology that works quite well for their price, and long battery life of up to 50 hours with the charging case. These bad boys typically cost about $100, but Amazon sells them at their lowest price at the moment after having slashed an incredible 51% off their price tag.
$51 off (51%)
Buy at Amazon

That’s right – you can now get these puppies at half off! We’ve only seen this discount once before, which was last month, too. To make things even sweeter, neither Best Buy nor Walmart sell these budget-friendly earbuds for less than $50. So, if you need a pair of quality earbuds with plenty of battery life but can’t spend too much money, this limited-time Amazon deal is for you!

Right off the bat, we should note that if you want cutting-edge Active Noise Cancelling, you’ll probably have to seek elsewhere. At their MSRP of about $100, these puppies can’t beat Sony’s WF-1000XM4 or any other of the best wireless earbuds in the ANC (or any other) department. But if you’re perfectly fine with reasonable noise cancellation and decent sound quality as opposed to something cutting-edge, these should make you more than happy.
 
But don’t take this the wrong way – the Space A40 are actually quite good at canceling unwanted noises for their price range. Soundcore promises up to 98% noise reduction, which should be particularly effective in eliminating low-frequency noises like traffic rumbles.
 
Another great thing about them is that they offer balanced audio quality. Some other options in this price range, such as the Jabra Elite 3, offer enhanced bass that may not be everyone’s cup of tea. The Soundcore option, on the other hand, gives you consistent audio output without unnecessary exaggerations in the highs and lows. Moreover, you have 22 EQ presets to tweak the audio to your liking, accessible via the Soundcore app.
 
Still not convinced they’re the right choice? Wait until you learn how many hours of listening time these bad boys can give you! You can enjoy your favorite tunes uninterrupted for up to 10 hours per single charge, with up to 50 hours of total listening time with the case. You also have fast charging on deck, with up to four hours of extra playtime from a 10-minute charging session.
