The noise-canceling Soundcore Space A40 are a true budget delight after a gorgeous 41% discount on Amazon

We recently shared that Amazon is selling the impressive Anker Liberty 3 Pro earbuds at a whopping 53% discount, allowing you to snag a pair for less than $80. But if you want to score good-sounding earbuds at an even lower price, feel free to go for the Soundcore Space A40 instead.

At the moment, these budget-friendly fellas are discounted by $41, slashing 41% off their price. And although $41 may not seem like huge savings, it actually allows you to get a pair for under the $60 mark.

Anker Soundcore Space A40: Save $41!

Snag a pair of Soundcore Space A40 for less than $60 through this sweet deal. The earbuds have good sound despite sporting a budget price tag. They also offer capable ANC and deliver up to 50 hours of listening time. Yep! These fellas are a real steal right now. So, act fast and snatch a pair today!
$41 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon


You should hurry up, though, as the earbuds were discounted by 51% a few weeks ago. Now the markdown is 41%. And there's no telling when Amazon might reduce the discount further.

To be honest, the Soundcore Space A40 are a far cry from earbuds like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and other top-quality wireless earphones. However, they offer impressive sound for their budget price. And you can always use the built-in EQ functionality in their companion Soundcore app to tailor their audio to your liking in case their default sound profile isn't to your taste.

Additionally, the earbuds come with impressive ANC, capable of muting lower-frequency sounds. But their biggest selling point — aside from the budget price — is their outstanding battery life. They offer up to 10 hours of listening time on their own and up to a whopping 50 hours with their case. That's pretty remarkable for such budget earbuds if you ask us.

Overall, the Soundcore Space A40 are a steal at their current price. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to stop wasting time and take advantage of this deal now before it's too late and expires.
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

