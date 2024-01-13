The awesome Soundcore Motion X600 sees new record-low prices on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Searching for a new portable speaker to add heat to your daily life? Look no further! Amazon is having a super cool discount on the powerful Soundcore Motion X600. The merchant is letting you snag this portable Bluetooth speaker at 25% off, landing it at its best price.
Now is the first time we’ve seen this high-quality speaker at such affordable prices at the world’s largest online retailer. With awesome features like spatial audio and Hi-Res sound, we believe it’s worth your investment, especially at that price. Don’t think twice – pick your favorite color and get the party started!
For just under $150, this puppy can also be an unlikely winner on the soundstage. It offers an immersive spatial audio experience with loud, thumping sound with deep bass and clear highs. Another awesome perk is that this portable speaker features an LDAC codec that works with Android devices to deliver impressive Hi-Res audio.
Let’s sum up – the Soundcore Motion X600 offers quite an impressive sound for its price, a portable design with an IPX7 rating, and plenty of juice to keep your jams going strong for hours. All of that can now be yours at a 25% cheaper price!
So, what are you waiting for? Be our guest, and take advantage of Amazon’s irresistible offer if you wish to get this great Bluetooth speaker at its best price.
Designed to bring your favorite music everywhere you go, the Soundcore speaker should meet and exceed the average user’s expectations. Now that it’s cheaper than ever on Amazon, we’d say it even rivals some of the best portable speakers on the market. It’s durable, featuring an IPX7 rating and a convenient built-in handle for easy transportation.
The Motion X600 also offers plenty of battery life. In Soundcore’s own words, the portable speaker should be able to last about 12 hours between charges. While that’s nothing too impressive, the half-day battery life isn’t half bad, either.
