Amazon deal knocks the Soundcore Anker Space A40 down to an irresistible price yet again
It’s finally November, and if you’re an avid bargain hunter looking for a new pair of earbuds, you undoubtedly know what this means. That’s right, the holiday shopping season has begun! Before you know it, Black Friday will arrive, bringing epic Black Friday headphone deals to take advantage of.
But what if you don’t want to wait another several weeks for the headphone deals to start popping up? Well, Amazon has apparently thought of early birds who’ve got money burning in their pockets. At the moment, the merchant sells the Soundcore Anker Space A40 – with a sweet 21% discount.
The Space A40 may not have made it among the best budget wireless earbuds, but we believe they put enough to the table. Soundcore hasn’t cut corners where it matters, giving you a pair of great-sounding headphones with a comfortable fit, ANC, and plenty of customization options on deck. That may seem too good to be true, but Soundcore somehow pulled it off, making its earbuds an uncannily good choice.
As mentioned earlier, these budget earbuds also have ANC. Now, you can’t expect wonders from it, but it’ll still muffle commute noises significantly. To provide a better fit into your ears for the ANC to do its job, Soundcore treats you to five different sizes of ear tips.
In addition, Soundcore claims the Space A40 can keep you immersed in your favorite jams for about 10 hours on a single charge. If you store the earbuds in their charging case between listening sessions, you can extend total playtime up to 50 hours.
Although this isn’t the first time we’ve seen these earbuds at 21% off on Amazon, we believe they provide too much value for money to pass by this chance to get them at a lower price. With a regular price tag of about $100, these affordable earbuds can now meet even the tightest budgets.
If, for some reason, you don’t like how the Space A40 sound out of the box, you can tweak it to your liking via the EQ settings. Amazingly, these earbuds have an incredible 22 EQ options, helping you pick whichever is best for the content you’re listening to at any given time.
