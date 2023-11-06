Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Weekly Discussion
iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8 vs Galaxy 24, which one would you choose and why?

The Soundcore Anker Liberty 3 Pro are selling for peanuts on Amazon through this deal

Deals
The Soundcore Anker Liberty 3 Pro are once again available with a sweet discount on Amazon
As Black Friday draws near, retailers like Amazon have launched epic deals on hot products, including earbuds. In other words, it’s not impossible to get a new pair of awesome earbuds on the cheap ahead of Black Friday. At Amazon, for example, the fantastic Soundcore Anker Liberty 3 Pro are again discounted by an impressive 41%.

At 41% off, these impressive earbuds are once again available for just under $100. Given that they can typically set you back some $169.99, we believe the current markdown is quite tempting. So, if you don’t feel like waiting for a Black Friday deal on wireless headphones, now’s the perfect time to snatch the Soundcore earbuds and save big in the process.

Soundcore Anker Liberty 3 Pro: now 41% off on Amazon

The Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are again discounted by an epic 41% on Amazon. If you're looking for a new pair of quality earbuds on the cheap, these may be the ideal choice. Midnight Black color available.
$70 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon


While the Liberty 3 Pro aren’t among the best wireless earbuds on the market, they definitely put enough to the table to make a worthwhile investment. For starters, they provide a tailor-made surround sound experience via the HearID ANC feature. This feature also helps isolate unwanted outside noises for a more immersive listening experience.

But that’s not all! The earbuds are also equipped with ACAA 2.0, a patented coaxial dual-driver technology that allows you to enjoy high and low frequencies without interference. With slightly enhanced bass, these earbuds should be ideal for fans of EDM. If hearing thumping lows isn’t something you’d appreciate, you can always tweak the sound quality to your taste via the EQ settings.

We’ve established that these earbuds offer a decidedly good sound for their price bracket. That’s not the only awesome thing about them, though. The Liberty 3 Pro should also feel comfortable for most people. Their ergonomic design feature built-in ear pressure relief, so your ears should feel just fine even after extensive listening sessions.

Speaking of extensive listening sessions, the Liberty 3 Pro offer incredible battery life, so they should be able to last throughout an entire playlist. Each earbud has up to eight hours of uninterrupted listening time that extends to as many as 32 hours of total playtime.

To sum up, while the Liberty 3 Pro don’t align among the best earbuds on the market, they’re good enough to satisfy the average user. If you’re looking for great earbuds at even better prices right now, these may prove a suitable choice.
How many browsers is Safari? Wrong answers only or Apple is in trouble
Pixel 8a: Turning the affordable Pixel into Android’s iPhone SE might be a crazy (good) idea
Amazon's head-turning 50% discount on the JBL Live Pro 2 is still up for grabs
Need the third-gen Apple Pencil now? You can pick one up from the nearest Apple Store
"X" reportedly offers to sell some users discarded handles for as much as $50,000
Looking to expand its rural footprint, T-Mobile could be interested in this struggling carrier
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless