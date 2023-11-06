The Soundcore Anker Liberty 3 Pro are selling for peanuts on Amazon through this deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As Black Friday draws near, retailers like Amazon have launched epic deals on hot products, including earbuds. In other words, it’s not impossible to get a new pair of awesome earbuds on the cheap ahead of Black Friday. At Amazon, for example, the fantastic Soundcore Anker Liberty 3 Pro are again discounted by an impressive 41%.
While the Liberty 3 Pro aren’t among the best wireless earbuds on the market, they definitely put enough to the table to make a worthwhile investment. For starters, they provide a tailor-made surround sound experience via the HearID ANC feature. This feature also helps isolate unwanted outside noises for a more immersive listening experience.
We’ve established that these earbuds offer a decidedly good sound for their price bracket. That’s not the only awesome thing about them, though. The Liberty 3 Pro should also feel comfortable for most people. Their ergonomic design feature built-in ear pressure relief, so your ears should feel just fine even after extensive listening sessions.
Speaking of extensive listening sessions, the Liberty 3 Pro offer incredible battery life, so they should be able to last throughout an entire playlist. Each earbud has up to eight hours of uninterrupted listening time that extends to as many as 32 hours of total playtime.
At 41% off, these impressive earbuds are once again available for just under $100. Given that they can typically set you back some $169.99, we believe the current markdown is quite tempting. So, if you don’t feel like waiting for a Black Friday deal on wireless headphones, now’s the perfect time to snatch the Soundcore earbuds and save big in the process.
While the Liberty 3 Pro aren’t among the best wireless earbuds on the market, they definitely put enough to the table to make a worthwhile investment. For starters, they provide a tailor-made surround sound experience via the HearID ANC feature. This feature also helps isolate unwanted outside noises for a more immersive listening experience.
But that’s not all! The earbuds are also equipped with ACAA 2.0, a patented coaxial dual-driver technology that allows you to enjoy high and low frequencies without interference. With slightly enhanced bass, these earbuds should be ideal for fans of EDM. If hearing thumping lows isn’t something you’d appreciate, you can always tweak the sound quality to your taste via the EQ settings.
We’ve established that these earbuds offer a decidedly good sound for their price bracket. That’s not the only awesome thing about them, though. The Liberty 3 Pro should also feel comfortable for most people. Their ergonomic design feature built-in ear pressure relief, so your ears should feel just fine even after extensive listening sessions.
Speaking of extensive listening sessions, the Liberty 3 Pro offer incredible battery life, so they should be able to last throughout an entire playlist. Each earbud has up to eight hours of uninterrupted listening time that extends to as many as 32 hours of total playtime.
To sum up, while the Liberty 3 Pro don’t align among the best earbuds on the market, they’re good enough to satisfy the average user. If you’re looking for great earbuds at even better prices right now, these may prove a suitable choice.
Things that are NOT allowed: