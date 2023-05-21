Sorry, iPads and folding phones! Pixel Tablet is the best tablet Apple and Samsung never made

Make a tablet tablet, which one would use for watching videos, listening to music, drawing, taking video calls, playing games - in other words, a tablet that’s not trying to fully replace your laptop (if you have one)

Make a tablet that’s openly trying to be a “more portablet, touch-enabled” alternative to a laptop - this approach usually will involve an ecosystem of accessories such as a stylus, keyboards, adjustable stands, and even mice

So, is this the Android tablet’s big comeback? I don’t want to jinx it, but as far as I’m concerned, it might be!





Pixel Tablet and Android’s big comeback: Unlike Apple, Google isn’t trying to turn the tablet into a laptop; Pixel Tablet’s Charging Speaker Dock is the best tablet accessory Apple never made











Speaking of tablets replacing laptops, I can’t ignore the big news. After what felt like forever, iOS 17 is finally bringing Apple’s Logic and Final Cut pro-grade apps to the iPad, and some people are absolutely buzzing, and I absolutely get it. But that’s the Pixel Tablet’s story, and it’s Google that helped me realize the iPad Pro simply wasn’t the kind of tablet I was looking for.



And it all starts with a dock…





Five reasons the Pixel Tablet's Charging Speaker Dock is a game-changer: Pixel Tablet is also your Google Nest Hub - a more practical combo than a folding phone-tablet?



Of course, the dock will be able to wirelessly charge your Pixel Tablet, but the wireless charging aspect isn’t even the most helpful bit; the main focal point is that the dock also serves as your Pixel Tablet’s station/stand, which means you’ll be way less likely to find your Pixel Tablet dead; I think of it as a tablet that “never runs out of battery” (don’t worry, the Pixel Tablet has a USB-C charging port too)

The dock means you’d always know where to find your Pixel Tablet because it serves as a home base for a device that usually would always get misplaced, or end up in a drawer when it’s not in use; everyone who owns a tablet, which they use/keep mostly in and around the house would know what I’m talking about

One of the biggest selling points for those who are into the whole “smart home” thing is the fact that once attached to the dock, the Pixel Tablet turns into a whole other device - a Google Nest Hub; this means your tablet is functional as a clock, Bluetooth speaker, a security camera, and more, even when you’re not really using it - if that sounds unfamiliar, it’s because no other tablet can do that

I’m not sure if this one deserves a separate bullet point (and I don’t like to waste those), but one of the Pixel Tablet’s superpowers is that it combines two completely separate devices into one (a tablet and a Nest Hub), but this also means they bring even more added functionality - for example, the Nest Hub-like dock is also a speaker, which should (technically) make Pixel Tablet the best sounding tablet; I already mentioned the fact that the Pixel Tablet will also be your clock, security monitor (if you have a Nest Cam), and standalone video calling device

Last but not least, one of the biggest selling points of the new Pixel Tablet might quite literally be its $500 price tag - it seems like Google thinks tablets shouldn’t cost as much as laptops, and I can’t agree more; the cherry on top (which might be slightly controversial - more on that in the end), is that the Pixel Tablet comes bundled with the dock, which makes it the exciting device that it is



Is Google playing it safe or cheap? Pixel Tablet won’t be as “perfect” as expected: A very basic display, lack of full Nest Hub functionality, and high prices outside of the US





The Pixel Tablet means Google has begun solving real problems here. Not necessarily through clever software (not to undermine that) but through innovative hardware - something extremely rare in smart tech. The fact that the Pixel Tablet & Dock (it’s that important) bring innovation to Android tablets, a forgotten category by most, is even more impressive.







Of course, just like every phone, tablet, earbuds, or smartwatch ever made, the Pixel Tablet isn’t shaping up as a “perfect” device. Here are some potential deal-breakers, which we might discuss in detail in a future story:



The first potential deal-breaker (for display junkies) will be Google’s decision to equip the Pixel Tablet with an ancient display, which isn’t just an LCD panel (instead of OLED) but also runs at 60Hz - I can’t even tell which is lesser “evil” here

This one can be blamed on our high expectations (since Google never promised anything), but as it turns out, the speaker driver found in the Pixel Tablet’s dock will measure 43.5mm (the same size as the one in the smaller Nest Hub), which isn’t known for its incredible sound; we don’t know other details about the speaker situation like the power output in watts, and whether Google’s made any improvements to the speaker unit (assuming this is the same one from the Nest), so don’t be disappointed just yet, I guess

What is quite disappointing is the limited dock functionality; apparently, the dock won’t be able to do much on its own (like a Nest Hub); Google’s website says the Charging Speaker Dock won’t be able to connect to a second dock (for a more immersive sound experience), or to other Google speakers/Nest Hubs; this tells us that the dock likely doesn’t even support basic Bluetooth connection

High prices - ironically, unlike the great price for the Pixel Tablet in the US, people in Europe, the UK, and the rest of the world won’t be able to enjoy the same amazing deal - the Pixel Tablet costs a whopping €680 here in Germany, which makes no sense given that the difference in the price of the Pixel 7a in the EU and the US is just $10; speaker of high prices, the price of the dock alone (if you were to buy an additional one, or a replacement) is $129, which seems ridiculously high considering the dock doesn’t have the functionality of a Nest Hub ($99); the brilliant stand-case Google introduced is also rather expensive ($80) The Pixel Tablet means Google has begun solving real problems here. Not necessarily through clever software (not to undermine that) but through innovative hardware - something extremely rare in smart tech. The fact that the Pixel Tablet & Dock (it’s that important) bring innovation to Android tablets, a forgotten category by most, is even more impressive.Of course, just like every phone, tablet, earbuds, or smartwatch ever made, the Pixel Tablet isn’t shaping up as a “perfect” device. Here are some potential deal-breakers, which we might discuss in detail in a future story: