The ultimate Sony Xperia Pro-I cameraphone is on sale at its lowest ever price... before going away

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While Sony has done a lot of insane things (in both a good and bad way) in the mobile industry over the years, the Xperia Pro-I launch back in 2021 might just take the cake as the most bonkers stunt ever pulled by this particular smartphone manufacturer and possibly any major handset vendor.

Originally priced at an eye-popping $1,800 in the US and fittingly marketed as "The Camera", the 6.5-inch Android super-flagship rocked a simply unrivaled 1-inch image sensor on its back alongside two other far more conventional telephoto and ultra-wide-angle snappers.

Sony Xperia PRO-I

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.5-Inch OLED Display with 3840 x 1660 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 12 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 1-Inch Primary Imaging Sensor, Snapdragon 888 Processor, 4,500mAh Battery, MicroSD Card Slot, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Black
$100 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

As Sony is reportedly gearing up to finallyunveil a sequel to this absolutely mind-blowing cameraphone after recently taking the wraps off the Xperia 1 VI, all signs are pointing to the looming retirement of the three-year-old ultra-high-end mobile device stateside. This is currently listed as out of stock on its maker's official US website while only being available in "open box" condition at Best Buy and... costing less than ever on Amazon.

That's right, the $998 "typical price" is reduced by $100 at the e-commerce giant at the time of this writing, which may not sound like a very substantial discount... until you consider how much more expensive the unlocked Sony Xperia Pro-I actually was at launch near the end of 2021.

Compared to its initial price tag, this bad boy is now a whopping 900 bucks cheaper, and yet we're still having a hard time labeling it as a truly affordable phone. For what it's worth, the 512GB Xperia Pro-I is currently considerably cheaper than a 256GB Xperia 1 V, and with the newly unveiled Xperia 1 VI not heading for the US, Sony's hardcore American fans (all five of them, at least) are likely to find this a decent enough deal.

If you're part of that... eccentric group, you might be delighted to know that the Xperia Pro-I also comes with a hefty 12GB RAM count, a decidedly respectable 4,500mAh battery equipped with 30W charging technology, and a sweet 4K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate capabilities.

Of course, the almost unnaturally large primary rear-facing camera remains without a doubt the number one selling point here, while the outdated Snapdragon 888 processor is unquestionably the handset's biggest weakness in 2024. Are you willing to make a raw power compromise to get some exceptional photography prowess? That's obviously up to you, but it's probably a good idea to make your decision quickly before Amazon inevitably runs out of inventory and the Xperia Pro-I presumably goes away for good.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

