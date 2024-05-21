Sony Xperia PRO-I reportedly getting a sequel later this year, key specs leaked
Sony’s family of camera-centric smartphones for professionals, the Pro, is expected to get bigger with yet another flagship, the Xperia PRO-C. A direct sequel to the Xperia PRO-I model, the upcoming phone will adopt a more compact form factor, while keeping the same overall design.
The Twitter account of Insider Sony recently leaked some of the Xperia PRO-C’s key specs, as well as some information about its design. As expected, the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage (additional variants might be launched).
Of course, the main selling point of the flagship will be its camera. According to the tipster, here are the phone’s camera specs:
Finally, the report claims the Xperia PRO-C will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with a “revamped” 45W PD charging. Sony is expected to launch the new PRO series phone sometime in Q4 2024.
As mentioned earlier, the Xperia PRO-C will be much smaller than the Xperia PRO-I, so it will feature a 6-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and anti-reflection coating.
- 50MP 1-inch, 20mm, f/1.8 with OIS, support for 12 Bit RAW and 14 Bit DCG RAW (maybe an OmniVision sensor).
- 12MP with AF, support for 4K 120 FPS 10 Bit 420 S - LOG gamma curve and HLG support. Also support for JPG/60 FPS RAW, with AE/AF and support for Sony S-Cine-tone and creative look.
- 12MP F 1/2.9-inch, 20mm, F 2.0 with support for 4K 60 FPS HDR and Sony Creative look.
