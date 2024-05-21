Sony Xperia PRO-I reportedly getting a sequel later this year, key specs leaked

Save up to $800 with trade-in on Galaxy Z Fold5
Sony’s family of camera-centric smartphones for professionals, the Pro, is expected to get bigger with yet another flagship, the Xperia PRO-C. A direct sequel to the Xperia PRO-I model, the upcoming phone will adopt a more compact form factor, while keeping the same overall design.

The Twitter account of Insider Sony recently leaked some of the Xperia PRO-C’s key specs, as well as some information about its design. As expected, the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage (additional variants might be launched).

As mentioned earlier, the Xperia PRO-C will be much smaller than the Xperia PRO-I, so it will feature a 6-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and anti-reflection coating.

Of course, the main selling point of the flagship will be its camera. According to the tipster, here are the phone’s camera specs:

  • 50MP 1-inch, 20mm, f/1.8 with OIS, support for 12 Bit RAW and 14 Bit DCG RAW (maybe an OmniVision sensor).
  • 12MP with AF, support for 4K 120 FPS 10 Bit 420 S - LOG gamma curve and HLG support. Also support for JPG/60 FPS RAW, with AE/AF and support for Sony S-Cine-tone and creative look.
  • 12MP F 1/2.9-inch, 20mm, F 2.0 with support for 4K 60 FPS HDR and Sony Creative look.

Finally, the report claims the Xperia PRO-C will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with a “revamped” 45W PD charging. Sony is expected to launch the new PRO series phone sometime in Q4 2024.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

