Sony Xperia PRO-I reportedly getting a sequel later this year, key specs leaked

50MP 1-inch, 20mm, f/1.8 with OIS, support for 12 Bit RAW and 14 Bit DCG RAW (maybe an OmniVision sensor).

12MP with AF, support for 4K 120 FPS 10 Bit 420 S - LOG gamma curve and HLG support. Also support for JPG/60 FPS RAW, with AE/AF and support for Sony S-Cine-tone and creative look.

12MP F 1/2.9-inch, 20mm, F 2.0 with support for 4K 60 FPS HDR and Sony Creative look.

Sony’s family of camera-centric smartphones for professionals, the Pro, is expected to get bigger with yet another flagship, the Xperia PRO-C . A direct sequel to the Xperia PRO-I model, the upcoming phone will adopt a more compact form factor, while keeping the same overall design.The Twitter account of Insider Sony recently leaked some of the Xperia PRO-C’s key specs, as well as some information about its design. As expected, the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 , paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage (additional variants might be launched).As mentioned earlier, the Xperia PRO-C will be much smaller than the Xperia PRO-I, so it will feature a 6-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and anti-reflection coating.Of course, the main selling point of the flagship will be its camera. According to the tipster, here are the phone’s camera specs:Finally, the report claims the Xperia PRO-C will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with a “revamped” 45W PD charging. Sony is expected to launch the new PRO series phone sometime in Q4 2024.