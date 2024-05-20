Sony confirms the Xperia 1 VI won’t be coming to the US
Up Next:
We can say a lot of good things about Sony’s new flagship, the Xperia 1 VI. Even though the negatives are probably not that many, they seriously undermine the phone’s chance to become a market success for the Japanese company.
In fact, Sony’s marketing strategy regarding the Xperia 1 VI shows once again that it no longer has any ambitions when it comes to smartphones. It’s the main reason the Japanese giant seriously shrunk its mobile business and decided to stop innovating.
Unfortunately, Sony has no plans to bring the Xperia 1 VI. The company confirmed to The Verge that the top-tier Xperia 1 VI won’t be released in the United States, so if you’ve been anxious to pick this one up, you’ll probably have to get it via Amazon.
But if you live in the US, you need not worry about any of these because Sony won’t be launching the Xperia 1 VI in the country.
In fact, Sony’s marketing strategy regarding the Xperia 1 VI shows once again that it no longer has any ambitions when it comes to smartphones. It’s the main reason the Japanese giant seriously shrunk its mobile business and decided to stop innovating.
Introduced last week, the Xperia 1 VI is a camera-oriented flagship that’s seriously overpriced. Sony announced that its new flagship will be available for purchase in Europe for €1,400 / £1,300. That would translate into about $1,640, US prices are usually much lower than in Europe, so the phone could’ve end up at around $1,000-$1,200.
Unfortunately, Sony has no plans to bring the Xperia 1 VI. The company confirmed to The Verge that the top-tier Xperia 1 VI won’t be released in the United States, so if you’ve been anxious to pick this one up, you’ll probably have to get it via Amazon.
The problem is the phone won’t officially support some of the telecom networks in the country, which most likely makes it a lot less appealing. In any case, the benefits of the Xperia 1 VI over other flagships, such as 3.5mm audio jack and microSD card slot, don’t justify the very high price.
But if you live in the US, you need not worry about any of these because Sony won’t be launching the Xperia 1 VI in the country.
Things that are NOT allowed: