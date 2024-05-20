Get up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Sony confirms the Xperia 1 VI won’t be coming to the US

We can say a lot of good things about Sony’s new flagship, the Xperia 1 VI. Even though the negatives are probably not that many, they seriously undermine the phone’s chance to become a market success for the Japanese company.

In fact, Sony’s marketing strategy regarding the Xperia 1 VI shows once again that it no longer has any ambitions when it comes to smartphones. It’s the main reason the Japanese giant seriously shrunk its mobile business and decided to stop innovating.

Introduced last week, the Xperia 1 VI is a camera-oriented flagship that’s seriously overpriced. Sony announced that its new flagship will be available for purchase in Europe for €1,400 / £1,300. That would translate into about $1,640, US prices are usually much lower than in Europe, so the phone could’ve end up at around $1,000-$1,200.

Unfortunately, Sony has no plans to bring the Xperia 1 VI. The company confirmed to The Verge that the top-tier Xperia 1 VI won’t be released in the United States, so if you’ve been anxious to pick this one up, you’ll probably have to get it via Amazon.

The problem is the phone won’t officially support some of the telecom networks in the country, which most likely makes it a lot less appealing. In any case, the benefits of the Xperia 1 VI over other flagships, such as 3.5mm audio jack and microSD card slot, don’t justify the very high price.

But if you live in the US, you need not worry about any of these because Sony won’t be launching the Xperia 1 VI in the country.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

