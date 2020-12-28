The Sony Xperia Pro 5G may finally be 'coming soon' to the US





We're talking about the Sony Xperia Pro , which is essentially a "field-ready" derivation of the "mainstream" Xperia 1 II initially unveiled all the way back in February. While it may sound like this particular imaging powerhouse has long missed its US train, B&H Photo Video claims the 5G-enabled handset will be released stateside after all... at some point in the not-too-distant future.





Unfortunately, the retailer is not ready to accept pre-orders or reveal exactly when we should expect the unlocked Xperia Pro 5G to go on sale. All you can currently do is sign up for availability notifications and hope the device doesn't end up being insanely overpriced.





Then again, given the unlocked Sony Xperia 1 II normally fetches an arguably excessive $1,200 in a 256GB storage variant, we don't see how a 512 gig Xperia Pro configuration could go for anything less than $1,300. That's pretty much the best case scenario too, mind you, considering this bad boy adds HDMI connectivity to the already impressive (by early 2020 standards, at least) spec sheet of its non-Pro sibling.





That's an incredibly rare feature for a smartphone, allowing you to use the mobile device as a high-quality external monitor for your professional digital camera. The Sony Xperia Pro comes with its own solid trio of 12MP rear-facing shooters, of course, as well as a truly breathtaking 6.5-inch OLED display with a 4K resolution (3840 x 1644 pixels).









On a related note, it looks like the unlocked device will definitely work on AT&T , although that doesn't necessarily mean the carrier's customers will be able to squeeze 5G speeds (either using low-band or mmWave technology) out of it.