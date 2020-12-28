Get Google Pixel 4 XL with Mint Mobile plan

 View

AT&T Android Sony 5G

The Sony Xperia Pro 5G may finally be 'coming soon' to the US

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Dec 28, 2020, 3:57 PM
The Sony Xperia Pro 5G may finally be 'coming soon' to the US
If you're one of the very few people that might get excited about the prospect of a new ultra-high-end Sony smartphone, you should know there's something in the pipeline likely to beat the Xperia 1 III to the punch when it comes to official US availability.

We're talking about the Sony Xperia Pro, which is essentially a "field-ready" derivation of the "mainstream" Xperia 1 II initially unveiled all the way back in February. While it may sound like this particular imaging powerhouse has long missed its US train, B&H Photo Video claims the 5G-enabled handset will be released stateside after all... at some point in the not-too-distant future.

Unfortunately, the retailer is not ready to accept pre-orders or reveal exactly when we should expect the unlocked Xperia Pro 5G to go on sale. All you can currently do is sign up for availability notifications and hope the device doesn't end up being insanely overpriced. 

Then again, given the unlocked Sony Xperia 1 II normally fetches an arguably excessive $1,200 in a 256GB storage variant, we don't see how a 512 gig Xperia Pro configuration could go for anything less than $1,300. That's pretty much the best case scenario too, mind you, considering this bad boy adds HDMI connectivity to the already impressive (by early 2020 standards, at least) spec sheet of its non-Pro sibling.

That's an incredibly rare feature for a smartphone, allowing you to use the mobile device as a high-quality external monitor for your professional digital camera. The Sony Xperia Pro comes with its own solid trio of 12MP rear-facing shooters, of course, as well as a truly breathtaking 6.5-inch OLED display with a 4K resolution (3840 x 1644 pixels).

The not-so-remarkable part of the phone's list of features is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor, which is about to become yesterday's news. The 8GB RAM count is also not exactly astounding for a handset guaranteed to cost more than $1,000 (possibly, a lot more), but there's a chance the Xperia Pro will actually support 5G connectivity in the US, unlike the Xperia 1 II.

On a related note, it looks like the unlocked device will definitely work on AT&T, although that doesn't necessarily mean the carrier's customers will be able to squeeze 5G speeds (either using low-band or mmWave technology) out of it.

Xperia PRO

