The Sony Xperia Pro 5G may finally be 'coming soon' to the US
Then again, given the unlocked Sony Xperia 1 II normally fetches an arguably excessive $1,200 in a 256GB storage variant, we don't see how a 512 gig Xperia Pro configuration could go for anything less than $1,300. That's pretty much the best case scenario too, mind you, considering this bad boy adds HDMI connectivity to the already impressive (by early 2020 standards, at least) spec sheet of its non-Pro sibling.
That's an incredibly rare feature for a smartphone, allowing you to use the mobile device as a high-quality external monitor for your professional digital camera. The Sony Xperia Pro comes with its own solid trio of 12MP rear-facing shooters, of course, as well as a truly breathtaking 6.5-inch OLED display with a 4K resolution (3840 x 1644 pixels).
The not-so-remarkable part of the phone's list of features is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor, which is about to become yesterday's news. The 8GB RAM count is also not exactly astounding for a handset guaranteed to cost more than $1,000 (possibly, a lot more), but there's a chance the Xperia Pro will actually support 5G connectivity in the US, unlike the Xperia 1 II.
On a related note, it looks like the unlocked device will definitely work on AT&T, although that doesn't necessarily mean the carrier's customers will be able to squeeze 5G speeds (either using low-band or mmWave technology) out of it.