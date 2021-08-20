Best Buy finally reveals Sony Xperia 5 III 5G US price, no release date listed just yet

Best Buy finally reveals Sony Xperia 5 III 5G US price, no release date listed just yet0
Unveiled several months after Samsung's Galaxy S21 family, the two extra-tall Snapdragon 888 powerhouses are still not shipping stateside, and while the larger variant can at least be pre-ordered, the smaller model was not even confirmed for an impending US debut... until today.
That makes this bad boy a solid 300 bucks more affordable than its 6.5-inch sibling, but it obviously remains to be seen if Sony will be able to sweeten the Xperia 5 III 5G deal with a free pair of WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds or any other gift of that sort when pre-orders actually kick off.
At $999.99, the Xperia 5 III is $50 costlier than last year's Xperia 5 II, a premium that could easily be justified if 5G speeds are actually supported in the US this time around, at least on AT&T and T-Mobile's low and mid-band networks.
With a silky smooth 120Hz OLED display, top-shelf water resistance, good old fashioned headphone jack and microSD card slot in tow, as well as a decent 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space, the Xperia 5 III 5G looks like the kind of device that could have easily earned its spot on our list of the overall best phones money can buy... back in February or March.