Sony Xperia 5 III coming to Europe in September and it won't be cheap

Sony Xperia 5 III coming to Europe in September and it won't be cheap0
Considering the Japanese company has already opened Xperia 1 III pre-orders in the US and the phone is priced at $1,300, it's safe to assume that the Xperia 5 III will sell for $1,000 in case Sony decides to bring it to the States.
The Xperia III 5 is a top-tier smartphone powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor, paired with either 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, or 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Also, the smartphone boasts a stunning 6.1-inch OLED FHD+ display featuring Corning Gorilla Glass 6 coating.
However, one of the phone's main selling points is the triple camera setup (12MP+12MP+12MP). Along with the Xperia 1 III, the Xperia 5 III is the world's first smartphone with a variable telephoto lens paired with a dual PD sensor. Not to mention that the camera features Zeiss optics and a brand new AI super-resolution zoom technology.
As far as the battery goes, Sony claims the 4,500 mAh battery can charge up to 50% of capacity in 30 minutes with the 30W charger that comes with the phone.