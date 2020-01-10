Check out these cool deals on the triple camera Sony Xperia 5 powerhouse
Normally available for 800 bucks, the Sony Xperia 5 currently costs as little as $599.99 at Best Buy in a (technically) unlocked variant. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the $200 discount comes with a couple of strings attached, as only Verizon customers looking to activate the phone on a new line of service or new account altogether can claim it in full. Otherwise, you'll be saving $150 with an upfront AT&T activation or a Verizon upgrade, while opting for a truly unlocked handset with no carrier restrictions or obligations will bump the price up to $699.99.
But B&H Photo Video is also running a deal that seems far more compelling for Xperia 5 buyers unwilling to activate their hot new handset on any of the nation's top two wireless service providers. Although the unlocked phone itself is only modestly marked down from a $798 list price to $698, the retailer is throwing in a nice trio of freebies separately worth an additional $121.94.
We're talking about an always handy 128GB SanDisk Extreme microSDXC memory card with a full-sized SD adapter included, a Joby GripTight Pro 2 GorrilaPod compatible with "virtually all smartphones", as well as a trendy pair of wireless in-ear Sony WI-C310 earphones (they're not "true" wireless models, mind you).
Obviously, the Xperia 5 comes with microSD support for easily expanding its 128 gigs of internal storage space, as well as a decent 6GB RAM count, a pair of not-so-great stereo speakers, a terrible side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a beautiful OLED screen with a resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels and an unusual 21:9 aspect ratio. When taking the three 12MP rear-facing shooters into consideration, this is a pretty impressive device for its (reduced) price, even if an arguably better-looking Xperia 5 Plus model is most likely right around the corner.
