Sony continues its Android 12 update rollout with the Xperia 5 II

Sony has been slowly but surely updating some of its Xperia smartphones , bringing customers the long-awaited Android 12. While Google is preparing the new version of its mobile OS, many handset manufacturers are working hard to bring their phones up to date software-wise.Last week, Sony kicked off the Android 12 rollout to the Xperia 5 II and Xperia PRO. Today, the Japanese company is targeting another Xperia handset with the Android 12 update, the Xperia 1 II.As per XDA Developers ’ report, Sony has now started to deploy Android 12 for Xperia 5 II in Europe, United States and Asia. According to the report, the update is available for a few models, including the XQ-AS52 (Europe), XQ-AS62 (United States), and XQ-AS72 (Asia).This is a pretty beefy update, so make sure to have at least 1.5GB of storage free, otherwise, you won’t be able to install Android 12. One other important piece of information is that the update only includes the January 2022 security patch, whereas Google is about to release the March 2022 security patch any day now.Since the Xperia 5 II debuted about two years ago and is about to receive its second major Android OS update, it’s unclear whether or not Sony plans to provide customers with Android 13. If that’s in the cards, don’t expect it to be available until early 2023.