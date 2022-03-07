 Sony continues its Android 12 update rollout with the Xperia 5 II - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Sony Software updates

Sony continues its Android 12 update rollout with the Xperia 5 II

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Sony continues its Android 12 rollout with the Xperia 5 II
Sony has been slowly but surely updating some of its Xperia smartphones, bringing customers the long-awaited Android 12. While Google is preparing the new version of its mobile OS, many handset manufacturers are working hard to bring their phones up to date software-wise.

Last week, Sony kicked off the Android 12 rollout to the Xperia 5 II and Xperia PRO. Today, the Japanese company is targeting another Xperia handset with the Android 12 update, the Xperia 1 II.

As per XDA Developers’ report, Sony has now started to deploy Android 12 for Xperia 5 II in Europe, United States and Asia. According to the report, the update is available for a few models, including the XQ-AS52 (Europe), XQ-AS62 (United States), and XQ-AS72 (Asia).

This is a pretty beefy update, so make sure to have at least 1.5GB of storage free, otherwise, you won’t be able to install Android 12. One other important piece of information is that the update only includes the January 2022 security patch, whereas Google is about to release the March 2022 security patch any day now.

Since the Xperia 5 II debuted about two years ago and is about to receive its second major Android OS update, it’s unclear whether or not Sony plans to provide customers with Android 13. If that’s in the cards, don’t expect it to be available until early 2023.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Sony Xperia 5 II specs
Sony Xperia 5 II specs
Review
8.5
User reviews
10.0
$685 Amazon $386 eBay $741 Newegg
  • Display 6.1 inches 2520 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The first-ever Microsoft Surface Duo 2 discount with no strings attached is surprisingly hefty
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The first-ever Microsoft Surface Duo 2 discount with no strings attached is surprisingly hefty
-$250
New features arrive for Pixel phones with the latest feature drop; delay for Pixel 6 series
by Alan Friedman,  1
New features arrive for Pixel phones with the latest feature drop; delay for Pixel 6 series
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
by PhoneArena Team,  0
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Samsung requests a patent on new Galaxy Z device with sideways foldable display
by Alan Friedman,  0
Samsung requests a patent on new Galaxy Z device with sideways foldable display
A huge chunk of current iPhone users plan to buy the iPhone SE 5G (2022)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
A huge chunk of current iPhone users plan to buy the iPhone SE 5G (2022)
Leaker shares first look at dark green iPhone 13 that could be revealed tomorrow
by Anam Hamid,  2
Leaker shares first look at dark green iPhone 13 that could be revealed tomorrow
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless