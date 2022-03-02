 Two more Xperia smartphones are getting Android 12 updates - PhoneArena

Sony Software updates

Two more Xperia smartphones are getting Android 12 updates

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
2
Two more Xperia smartphones are getting Android 12 updates
Sony hasn’t been particularly fast with Android 12 updates, but that’s understandable considering the Japanese company isn’t that interested in the smartphone market anymore. We’re three months into 2022 and Sony is now offering Xperia 1 II and Xperia PRO owners the option to update their phones to Android 12.

This is the second batch of Android 12 updates that hit Sony smartphones this year, after the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III were upgraded in February. As per XDA Developer’s report, the Xperia 1 II and Xperia PRO Android 12 updates come with the rather old January 2022 security patch.

It’s also important to mention that the Android 12 update is only available for the global single-SIM version of the Xperia 1 II. On the other hand, dual-SIM Xperia PRO owners in the United States are the only ones eligible for the update, at least for the time being.

Typically, these updates are rolled out in wave, so they usually take a few days to become available to everyone. If you own either of these phones, you should be notified when the update can be downloaded, or you can check for it manually.

