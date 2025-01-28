Sony rolls out Android 15 to the Xperia 10 V, here's what's new
Sony continues to update its smartphones to Android 15 and the next to get the software upgrade is the Xperia 10 V. It’s a bit strange that Sony decided to update the Xperia 10 V to Android 15 before the Xperia 10 VI, which is much newer, but that’s probably because more people own the former.
That said, Sony recently updated the Xperia 10 V support page with all the changes included in the Android 15 update. Of course, we’re talking about the changes that are specifically added to the Xperia 10 V, not those that are standard for Android 15 update, so here is what you’re getting:
The Xperia 10 VI is one of the few flagships Sony launched in the last couple of years that has 3 years of promised support. This means that the phone qualifies for Android 16 and possibly Android 17, which is expected to arrive in 2026. Security patches will continue to be released by Sony for a few more years though.
Private space
- You can keep apps in a separate space inside the app drawer. Private space is locked so that your apps and app data are kept private. Use a Google account dedicated to private space to further protect your privacy and security.
- The method of displaying the [Wallpaper & style] screen has been changed. To display the [Wallpaper & style] screen, perform either of the following operations.
- Find and tap [Settings] > [Wallpaper & style]. Touch and hold an empty area on the Home screen, and then tap [Wallpaper & style].
- The Dashboard function has been added to Side sense. Flick the Side sense bar inward toward the screen to open the Dashboard, which allows you to quickly change or check the status of your most-used settings.
- The design of the Quick settings panel has been changed and a screenshot tool added. The panel for [Status of sound and display] has been removed from the notification panel. Panels for [Display status] and [Audio status] now appear on the Dashboard.
- The operation icons and behavior of pop-up windows displayed by the [Multitasking] feature in the Game enhancer app have also been. In the External monitor app, you can now display the YouTube video being streamed in a pop-up window. Tap (Pop-up icon) in the streaming mode. The operation icons and behavior are the same as those of normal pop-up windows.
- You can now use the broadcast function from the Settings menu or the Quick settings panel. “Broadcast” is now shown as “Audio sharing”.
- Before starting Audio sharing or reception of shared audio, pair your device with the set of headphones supporting LE Audio that you will operate from your device.
- Items such as the switches for SIM and mobile data connections can now be found on the SIM settings screen. To display the SIM settings screen, find and tap [Settings] > [Network & internet] > [SIMs].
- When you add or enable a SIM with one or two SIMs already activated, a screen prompting you to configure the SIM will appear. Follow the on-screen instructions and configure the SIM.
- The name of the Headphones Connect app has been changed to “Sony | Sound Connect”.
Adding an app to private space | Screenshots credits: Sony
It’s unclear whether or not the Xperia 10 V will ever receive another major Android OS update, but Sony said it will support the phone for two years. Since the phone made its debut on the market in June 2023, Android 15 is probably the last OS update this phone will receive.
New Quick settings panel | Screenshot credit: Sony
Things that are NOT allowed: