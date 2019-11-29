Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Sony Xperia 10 scores tall Black Friday discount at B&H Photo Video

Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 29, 2019
Sony Xperia 10 scores tall Black Friday discount at B&H Photo Video
The Xperia 10 is certainly not the most conventional mid-range smartphone out there, but its unorthodox 21:9 aspect ratio can actually prove to be a valuable asset in a number of use cases, including social media and general multitasking.

The 6-inch handset and its plus-sized 6.5-inch brother may not have sold like hotcakes at list prices of $350 and $430 respectively, but for a limited time, the "regular" Sony Xperia 10 is available so cheap that bargain hunters should seriously consider ignoring the phone's glaring flaws.

We're talking $169.99 over at B&H Photo Video, where killer Black Friday deals are set to come and go at light speed today. This particular steal is actually scheduled to remain live until tomorrow night, allowing you to save a whopping 180 bucks on an unlocked device supporting AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon's LTE bands with absolutely no strings attached. This is by far the highest discount ever available for the Xperia 10, which is currently costlier than $180 at Best Buy even if you opt for upfront carrier activation.

In theory, it might seem like you have plenty of time to decide whether or not this thing is right for you at a massive 51 percent discount, but the silver model is already listed as sold out at a marked-down price of $170, so don't act shocked if the black flavor follows suit ahead of the deal's actual expiration date.

Powered by a respectable Snapdragon 630 processor, the Sony Xperia 10 goes up against the likes of the Moto G7 and G7 Power in the sub-$200 segment this holiday shopping season. The latter obviously has the upper hand in terms of battery capacity, but Sony's mid-end trooper comes with a pretty solid dual rear-facing camera system, as well as a sharper screen than both its main rivals. 

The Xperia 10 Plus is also on sale at B&H for the holidays, but at $329.99 instead of a $429.99 MSRP, the unusually tall 6.5-incher still feels a tad overpriced, especially compared to the Pixel 3a XL sold by Google for only 50 extra bucks

