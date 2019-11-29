Sony Xperia 10 scores tall Black Friday discount at B&H Photo Video

















We're talking $169.99 over at B&H Photo Video, where killer Black Friday deals are set to come and go at light speed today. This particular steal is actually scheduled to remain live until tomorrow night, allowing you to save a whopping 180 bucks on an unlocked device supporting AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon's LTE bands with absolutely no strings attached. This is by far the highest discount ever available for the Xperia 10, which is currently costlier than $180 at Best Buy even if you opt for upfront carrier activation.





In theory, it might seem like you have plenty of time to decide whether or not this thing is right for you at a massive 51 percent discount, but the silver model is already listed as sold out at a marked-down price of $170, so don't act shocked if the black flavor follows suit ahead of the deal's actual expiration date.





Powered by a respectable Snapdragon 630 processor, the Sony Xperia 10 goes up against the likes of the Moto G7 and G7 Power in the sub-$200 segment this holiday shopping season . The latter obviously has the upper hand in terms of battery capacity, but Sony's mid-end trooper comes with a pretty solid dual rear-facing camera system, as well as a sharper screen than both its main rivals.



