Latest Sony Xperia 1 VI and Xperia 10 VI leak hints at slight camera improvements

As we’re getting closer to May 17, more details about Sony’s upcoming Xperia smartphones surface online. Although the Japanese company didn’t reveal what phone it will introduce next month, the most recent leak suggests at least two devices will be announced, the Xperia 1 VI and Xperia 10 VI.
Despite the fact that the latest reports claim the Xperia 1 VI will feature the same overall design and similar camera sensors as the Xperia 1 V, Japanese online shopping marketplace Rakuten is already listing tempered glass lens protectors for Sony’s not yet revealed Xperia 1 VI and Xperia 10 VI (via Sumahodigest).
As seen in the image below, the lens protector for the Xperia 1 VI is 1.5 x 5.2cm in size (vs. 1.3 x 4.9cm on the Xperia 1 V), while the lens protector for the Xperia 10 VI is 1.6 x 3.3cm in size (vs. 1 x 3.2cm for the Xperia 10 V).
According to the listing, both protectors are slightly larger than those of their predecessors, which could indicate small camera improvements for the Xperia 1 VI and Xperia 10 VI.
Previous reports claim the Xperia 1 VI will use a 48-megapixel main camera (24mm, f/1.9 aperture, 1/1.35-inch sensor), a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera (f/2.2 aperture, 1/2.5-inch sensor), and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera (85-125mm, 1/3.5-inch sensor). Interestingly enough, these are the exact camera specifications of the Xperia 1 V.
We expect more details about Sony’s upcoming Xperia phones to surface in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for more.
