Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Latest Sony Xperia 1 VI and Xperia 10 VI leak hints at slight camera improvements

By
0comments
Sony Camera
Latest Sony Xperia 1 VI and Xperia 10 VI leak hints at slight camera improvements
As we’re getting closer to May 17, more details about Sony’s upcoming Xperia smartphones surface online. Although the Japanese company didn’t reveal what phone it will introduce next month, the most recent leak suggests at least two devices will be announced, the Xperia 1 VI and Xperia 10 VI.

Despite the fact that the latest reports claim the Xperia 1 VI will feature the same overall design and similar camera sensors as the Xperia 1 V, Japanese online shopping marketplace Rakuten is already listing tempered glass lens protectors for Sony’s not yet revealed Xperia 1 VI and Xperia 10 VI (via Sumahodigest).

According to the listing, both protectors are slightly larger than those of their predecessors, which could indicate small camera improvements for the Xperia 1 VI and Xperia 10 VI.

As seen in the image below, the lens protector for the Xperia 1 VI is 1.5 x 5.2cm in size (vs. 1.3 x 4.9cm on the Xperia 1 V), while the lens protector for the Xperia 10 VI is 1.6 x 3.3cm in size (vs. 1 x 3.2cm for the Xperia 10 V).

Latest Sony Xperia 1 VI and Xperia 10 VI leak hints at slight camera improvements


Previous reports claim the Xperia 1 VI will use a 48-megapixel main camera (24mm, f/1.9 aperture, 1/1.35-inch sensor), a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera (f/2.2 aperture, 1/2.5-inch sensor), and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera (85-125mm, 1/3.5-inch sensor). Interestingly enough, these are the exact camera specifications of the Xperia 1 V.

We expect more details about Sony’s upcoming Xperia phones to surface in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for more.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet
T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?

Latest News

The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless