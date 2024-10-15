See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Sony Xperia 1 VI now available in a new red color hue

By
1comment
Sony
Sony Xperia 1 VI
Sony recently released a software update for the Xperia 1 VI, which added Wi-Fi 7 support. However, if you don’t own an Xperia 1 VI, this is probably a less exciting piece of news.

Thankfully, Sony has that covered too. If you’re in the market for a flagship smartphone and don’t mind paying a bucketload of money for it, the Xperia 1 VI is now available in a new color: Red Scarlet.

If you’re not particularly attached to the usual black and silver colors, the Xperia 1 VI no offers a couple of non-traditional colorways such as Scarlet Red and Khaki Green.

The problem is that you’ll have to pay around €1500 / £1400 for the 512GB model, which is quite expensive compared with other flagships from the competition. The Xperia 1 VI is almost as expensive as a brand-new foldable smartphone, so you’ll probably have to think carefully about what you really need.

Sony Xperia 1 VI in red color | Image credit: Sony

The new Xperia 1 VI in Scarlet is only available for purchase in Europe at the moment, with deliveries starting on October 16 or 17, depending on the country. The Scarlet version of the Xperia 1 VI features a matte finish and only comes with 512GB RAM.

Sony Xperia 1 VI key features:

  • Uncompromised camera quality thanks to its Exmor T for mobile sensor
  • Totally unique 3.5x - 7.1x optical telephoto zoom for unparallelled creativity and stunning telemacro photography
  • Stunning display using Powered by BRAVIA technology that delivers a vivid, high-contract viewing experience
  • Exceptional screen visibility in bright conditions with Sunlight Vision AI image processing technology
  • Two days of battery life

The Xperia 1 VI was debuted back in June but has yet to be officially introduced in the United States. It’s the only flagship that Sony is expected to launch this year since the Japanese company confirmed last month that it will no longer launch the Xperia 5 VI this year.

Sony Xperia 1 VI
Sony Xperia 1 VI in red | Image credit: Sony

Sony promised the Xperia 1 VI will receive up to three major Android upgrades, but the phone ships with Android 14. The Japanese company is unlikely to release an Android 15 update for its most recent flagship until next year though. You can read our Sony Xperia 1 VI review for more in-depth details about the flagship.
Cosmin Vasile
