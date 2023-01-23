The greatest Sony Xperia 1 IV deal is back with a bang

and





Sony 's latest mobile powerhouse in an unlocked version, and unlike many of its direct competitors, this is (and always has been) unavailable with US carrier subsidies.

Priced at a whopping $1,600 since its commercial debut stateside back in the summer of 2022 in that single aforementioned 512GB storage configuration, the unlocked Sony Xperia 1 IV 5G is currently available for a nice 400 bucks less than usual from both Amazon and Best Buy.





That's obviously still not enough to make this an affordable alternative to Samsung's popular Galaxy S22 Ultra , for instance, which normally costs $1,200 and frequently goes for $200 or $250 below its list price... in an entry-level 128GB variant with no microSD support.





If you're a hardcore Sony fan with a crippling digital hoarding addiction, this is the absolute best time to go for the Xperia 1 IV , with the same $400 discount only being offered once in the past around Christmas. There's obviously no way to know how long the refreshed deal will last, but it might be wise to pull the trigger sooner rather than later... if you don't have a problem coughing up well over a thousand bucks for a phone that's definitely not perfect.