Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

The greatest Sony Xperia 1 IV deal is back with a bang

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The greatest Sony Xperia 1 IV deal is back with a bang
With an absolutely stunning screen, a decidedly unconventional aspect ratio that makes it stand out from a crowd of otherwise very similar and easily forgettable high-end handsets, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor under the hood, solid battery life, outstanding speakers, no less than 512 gigs of internal storage space and a microSD card slot, the Xperia 1 IV is... not one of the best phones money can buy right now.

But that's mainly because you typically need to spend a lot of money to get Sony's latest mobile powerhouse in an unlocked version, and unlike many of its direct competitors, this is (and always has been) unavailable with US carrier subsidies.

Sony Xperia 1 IV

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Black
$400 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Sony Xperia 1 IV

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Black
$400 off (25%)
$1199 99
$1599 99
Buy at BestBuy

Priced at a whopping $1,600 since its commercial debut stateside back in the summer of 2022 in that single aforementioned 512GB storage configuration, the unlocked Sony Xperia 1 IV 5G is currently available for a nice 400 bucks less than usual from both Amazon and Best Buy.

That's obviously still not enough to make this an affordable alternative to Samsung's popular Galaxy S22 Ultra, for instance, which normally costs $1,200 and frequently goes for $200 or $250 below its list price... in an entry-level 128GB variant with no microSD support.

If you're a hardcore Sony fan with a crippling digital hoarding addiction, this is the absolute best time to go for the Xperia 1 IV, with the same $400 discount only being offered once in the past around Christmas. There's obviously no way to know how long the refreshed deal will last, but it might be wise to pull the trigger sooner rather than later... if you don't have a problem coughing up well over a thousand bucks for a phone that's definitely not perfect.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple used an Uno reverse card to evade the law, and it may have worked
Apple used an Uno reverse card to evade the law, and it may have worked
The greatest Sony Xperia 1 IV deal is back with a bang
The greatest Sony Xperia 1 IV deal is back with a bang
Google is now required by law to allow third-party app stores in India
Google is now required by law to allow third-party app stores in India
Nearly 35,000 PayPal user accounts were hacked due to reused passwords
Nearly 35,000 PayPal user accounts were hacked due to reused passwords
TikTok under fire again, may face a ban in the EU
TikTok under fire again, may face a ban in the EU
Vivo X90 Pro Plus vs iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Pixel 7 Pro Camera Comparison: is the new 1-inch camera sensor that revolutionary?
Vivo X90 Pro Plus vs iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Pixel 7 Pro Camera Comparison: is the new 1-inch camera sensor that revolutionary?

Popular stories

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra crown jewel gets a full spec sheet ahead of launch
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra crown jewel gets a full spec sheet ahead of launch
iPhone 15 will have a beautiful, Android-like design, leaker implies
iPhone 15 will have a beautiful, Android-like design, leaker implies
Samsung introduces the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP camera sensor
Samsung introduces the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP camera sensor
Leaked Verizon spec sheet for Galaxy S23 line reveals everything including prices
Leaked Verizon spec sheet for Galaxy S23 line reveals everything including prices
All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
CES photo gives us an early peek at the Galaxy Z Fold 5
CES photo gives us an early peek at the Galaxy Z Fold 5
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless