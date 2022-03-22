 Sony’s new WH-XB910N Noise Canceling headphones are $100 off for a limited time - PhoneArena

Accessories Sony Deals Audio

Sony’s new WH-XB910N Noise Canceling headphones are $100 off for a limited time

Mariyan Slavov
By
0

Sony’s new WH-XB910N Noise Canceling headphones are $100 off for a limited time
Sony debuted its next line of wireless noise canceling headphones and earbuds last September, consisting of two models - the Sony WH-XB910N Noise Canceling headphones, and the Sony WF-C500 earbuds.

The WH-XB910N headphones are part of Sony’s Extra Bass series and come packed full of features. There’s active noise canceling onboard, Adaptive Sound Control, gesture controls, and support for AAC and LDAC codecs. Furthermore, you can boss around your preferred digital assistant with these headphones.

Sony - WH-XB910N Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-The-Ear Headphones - Black

$102 off (41%)
$148
$249 99
Buy at BestBuy

Now, when this model launched, the price was a bit steep - $249.99. Fast forward to present days, and six months later, these headphones can be found for just $148.00. That’s a solid $100 discount on a pair of headphones that can rival Sony’s high end offerings.



If you’re on the lookout for a new pair of headphones, but don’t want to go bankrupt, these might be perfect for you. They are quite comfortable, they fold into the included carry case, and the battery life is also pretty decent at 30 hours. Of course, if you fancy something else, you can check out our best budget wireless headphones pick, or aim for something more high end with the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy.

