The Sony WH-XB910N headphones are down to their lowest price ever

We've seen some great deals on headphones in the past couple of months but nothing beats this one! Sony's WH-XB910N wireless noise canceling headphones are down to their absolutely lowest price ever - now you can get a pair for a limited time at just $123!

That's right, this model sits right below the heavy weights like the XMs, but costs a fraction of the price. It's also worth noting that the limited promotion is part of Best Buy's early Black Friday deal campaign but it won't last until November 25 - you have only a day or two to score these headphones.

Back to the headphones, we have Active Noise Canceling onboard (and we all know how good it is on Sony headphones), Adaptive Sound Control, gesture controls, and support for AAC and LDAC codecs. You can also command your virtual assistants with the power of your voice, like in a sci-fi movie!

These are also super comfortable, they come with a carry case and all the cables necessary, and last but not least they offer 30 hours of play time. If you ask our audio experts, it's the deal of the year.

Of course, if you want the top of the crops, you can always check out our high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones pick. But you won't feel disappointed buying the WH-XB910N, not at this price anyway!

