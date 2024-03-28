These are Sony's next big noise-cancelling headphones with 'Ultimate Power Sound'





ULT apparently stands for Ultimate or Ultra, which makes it crystal clear right off the bat that you're dealing with some decidedly premium-sounding cans here. But with a rumored list price of between €180 and €200 in Europe, it's probably safe to assume that the Sony WH-ULT900N will not prove to be quite as advanced as the top-of-the-line WH-1000XM5













Although not quite affordable enough to take on the best budget wireless headphones out there, this fast-approaching (upper) mid-ranger may dazzle us with its stellar battery life in addition to powerful active noise cancellation and Ultimate (or Ultra) Power Sound technology.





Yes, the WH-ULT900N are all but guaranteed to keep your own personal party going for up to 30 hours on a single charge or even as much as 50 hours (!!!) with ANC switched off. Those 40mm drivers definitely sound big and bold enough to crush your eardrums (if that's what you're after), and the design is essentially a cross between the aforementioned WH-1000XM5 and WH-XB910, which is obviously a good thing.





Everything that makes a new pair of headphones versatile, functional, and modern these days will unsurprisingly be covered, from Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity to multi-pairing support, Google Fast Pair technology, and hands-free voice assistance, while the color options are expected to include white, black, and "forest gray", all three of which can be admired above.





Basically, the only thing missing prior to an actual announcement is the release date, which will probably be revealed soon.