Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

These are Sony's next big noise-cancelling headphones with 'Ultimate Power Sound'

By
Accessories Sony Audio
These are Sony's next big noise-cancelling headphones with 'Ultimate Power Sound'
What comes after the WH-1000XM5 and WH-XB910 in Sony's industry-leading lineup of high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones? Why, the WH-ULT900N, of course. Don't worry, we would have never guessed that overly convoluted and confusing new name either, primarily because this is set to be the first ULT-branded product release in the company's history.

ULT apparently stands for Ultimate or Ultra, which makes it crystal clear right off the bat that you're dealing with some decidedly premium-sounding cans here. But with a rumored list price of between €180 and €200 in Europe, it's probably safe to assume that the Sony WH-ULT900N will not prove to be quite as advanced as the top-of-the-line WH-1000XM5.

While it remains unclear when you should expect Sony to launch these noise-cancelling bad boys around the world, the fact that WinFuture's Roland Quandt knows everything (translated here) about them suggests it won't be long now. Stateside, we believe the WH-ULT900N could cost around $200, thus slotting below the $250 WH-XB910 and $400 WH-1000XM5.


Although not quite affordable enough to take on the best budget wireless headphones out there, this fast-approaching (upper) mid-ranger may dazzle us with its stellar battery life in addition to powerful active noise cancellation and Ultimate (or Ultra) Power Sound technology. 

Yes, the WH-ULT900N are all but guaranteed to keep your own personal party going for up to 30 hours on a single charge or even as much as 50 hours (!!!) with ANC switched off. Those 40mm drivers definitely sound big and bold enough to crush your eardrums (if that's what you're after), and the design is essentially a cross between the aforementioned WH-1000XM5 and WH-XB910, which is obviously a good thing.

Everything that makes a new pair of headphones versatile, functional, and modern these days will unsurprisingly be covered, from Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity to multi-pairing support, Google Fast Pair technology, and hands-free voice assistance, while the color options are expected to include white, black, and "forest gray", all three of which can be admired above.

Basically, the only thing missing prior to an actual announcement is the release date, which will probably be revealed soon.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
T-Mobile's crafty way to charge extra fees and still remain Un-carrier
T-Mobile's crafty way to charge extra fees and still remain Un-carrier
T-Mobile quietly introduced great new offer that more people should know about
T-Mobile quietly introduced great new offer that more people should know about

Latest News

Nothing teases a "big leap" with new products on the horizon: Ear (3) or something more?
Nothing teases a "big leap" with new products on the horizon: Ear (3) or something more?
Google rolls out new tool for online shopping that recommends clothes to match your style
Google rolls out new tool for online shopping that recommends clothes to match your style
YouTube testing a feature to help you skip ahead to the most interesting parts of a video
YouTube testing a feature to help you skip ahead to the most interesting parts of a video
OnePlus Nord CE4 design, specs and price leak ahead of April launch
OnePlus Nord CE4 design, specs and price leak ahead of April launch
Hulu is now available on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers in the US
Hulu is now available on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers in the US
OnePlus Pad update addresses display flicker issue, adds improvements
OnePlus Pad update addresses display flicker issue, adds improvements
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless