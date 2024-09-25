Subscribe to access exclusive content
Score the good-sounding Sony WH-CH720N at an even lower price at Walmart with this deal

By
0comments
Sony Deals Audio
You might think you can't find good-sounding headphones for under $100, but we're happy to report that Lady Luck is on your side today, and you can currently snatch such cans for less than $100.

Walmart is offering Sony's affordable WH-CH720N headphones at a discount of $43.10, bringing the price down to $99.95 from $143.05. Unfortunately, this price cut isn't quite as good as the $66 (46%) markdown Walmart had a few weeks ago. Nevertheless, it's still a good deal, and we encourage you to take advantage of it now while it's still available.

Sony WH-CH720N: Now 30% OFF at Walmart!

Get the Sony WH-CH720N for just under $100 with this sweet Walmart deal. These fellas are lightweight, have good sound and capable ANC, and are a real steal right now. Don't wait! Snatch a pair for less now!
$43 off (30%)
$99 95
$143 05
Buy at Walmart


What's cool about the Sony WH-CH720N is that they deliver pretty awesome sound with slightly pumped-up bass and treble despite packing such an affordable price tag. In addition, their companion Sony Headphones Connect app has an EQ functionality, allowing you to tailor them to your taste.

These also have ANC functionality, which does a solid job of muting low-frequency sounds. Of course, it can't compare with the noise cancellation found in more premium headphones, but it's great given the current sub-$100 price.

Sony WH-CH720N have a lot to offer when it comes to battery life too, delivering up to 35 hours of playtime on one charge. Moreover, they feature quick charging, allowing you to enjoy up to an hour of playback with just a 3-minute charge.

All in all, the Sony WH-CH720N may be affordable, but they pack a punch. Furthermore, they are a real steal at their current price at Walmart. So, don't dilly-dally! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this lovely article and score a pair of brand-new Sony WH-CH720N for under $100 now while the offer is still available!
