Hidden deal just made the noise canceling Sony WH-CH720N headphones a hot pick

By
During our deal hunt today, we found a pretty interesting — and hidden — offer on Sony's capable WH-CH720N headphones, allowing you to score a pair for south of $100.

If you tap the button below, you'll be redirected to Amazon's listing for the WH-CH720N in black. However, you won't see the discount right away, as the price of this particular model is hidden. But if you add it to your cart and then proceed to checkout, you'll see that these puppies can be yours for just under $92. This way, you'll save $59 on headphones that usually go for around $150 when not on sale.

Sony WH-CH720N: Save $59 on Amazon!

$59 off (39%)
You can score the capable Sony WH-CH720N on Amazon for $59 less than their original price. The retail price is hidden by the seller, but once you add them to your cart, you'll see the discount. These fellas deliver good sound, have capable ANC, and pack great battery life. Don't miss out—grab yours at a cheaper price today!
Buy at Amazon


It's worth noting that a third-party seller is offering the discount. Nevertheless, Amazon handles the shipping, and you'll still have 30 days to ask for a refund.

The Sony WH-CH720N may be affordable, but they stand out with impressive sound, offering a bit more bass and treble than you might expect from headphones at this price. They also work with the Sony Headphones Connect app, allowing you to tailor their sound via the built-in EQ feature.

In addition, they come with effective ANC, which does a decent job of blocking out low-frequency noise. While it can't match the level of cancellation offered by some of the best wireless headphones, it's still impressive for cans that cost less than $100.

Another highlight is their superb battery life, offering up to 35 hours of listening time on a single charge. They also support fast charging, with just a 3-minute top-up giving you up to an hour of playback.

Overall, the Sony WH-CH720N offer a lot of value, especially for their current price of just under $92. So, don't hesitate! Tap the deal button in this article and grab your new Sony headphones at a bargain price now!
Preslav Mladenov
