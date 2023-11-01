The affordable Sony WH-CH720N got even cheaper on Amazon through this deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Before long, Black Friday will arrive, treating us with some of the best discounts of the entire year. What if you need a brand-new set of wireless headphones right now? Don’t lose heart, for as it turns out, Amazon is eager for the holiday shopping spree to begin. The merchant has already started throwing epic deals our way, one of which slashes an incredible 35% off the Sony WH-CH720N price tag.
While they aren’t as great as the best wireless Bluetooth headphones on the market, the Sony headphones should still meet most people’s expectations. For a tad under $100, you get a decent ANC, adequate sound performance, reasonable battery life, comfortable fit, and a great microphone. If that doesn’t seem enough, feel free to browse the early Black Friday deals on headphones we’ve prepared for you.
We suggest you ditch expectations of premium noise canceling with this set of headphones – they certainly don’t have the same ANC as some of Sony’s best headsets. That said, the active noise canceling feature the 720N have on deck performs quite well for the headphones’ price range.
Last but surely not least, the headset gives you up to 35 hours of uninterrupted playtime on a single charge. To top it off, Sony also added fast charging, helping you get a full hour of juice in a quick three-minute charging session.
While they certainly have some setbacks, the WH-CH720N are a good set of headphones that should provide a satisfactory listening experience. If you’re okay with buying them in White, head to Amazon and grab them at 35% off while you can.
In other words, you can now get the headset that typically costs $149.99 for under $100, so long as you’re okay with purchasing it in White. Amazon doesn’t offer the set of headphones in Black at a discounted price at the time of writing. Don’t miss out on this smashing deal!
Out of the box, these tend to overamplify the bass and exaggerate the treble in the lower frequencies a bit. That’s not to say they sound bad, but you may have to introduce an equalizer in the picture to adjust the sound.
