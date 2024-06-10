For less than $100 get the Sony WH-CH720N and enjoy good sound and ANC on the cheap
If you want good-sounding headphones, but have only $100 to spare, you should definitely act quickly and take advantage of this offer now while you still can!
Amazon is selling the Sony's affordable WH-CH720N headphones at a $52 markdown. The discount slashes a whole 35% off the cans' price and allows you to snag a pair for under the $100 mark. This is the same deal we told you about a few weeks ago, so it's advisable to not waste any more time, as it may expire soon.
The current $52 discount brings the price of the headphones to their lowest on Amazon, and as we said in our first post about this offer, the headphones haven't seen such a considerable price cut this year. In other words, this deal is truly unmissable.
As for the headphones, they put quite a lot on the table for their budget price. They have good sound with slightly excessive bass and treble. But you can easily remedy that through the EQ in their companion Sony Headphones Connect app.
On the battery front, the Sony WH-CH720N deliver up to 35 hours of listening time on a single charge. The headphones also support fast charging, with a 3-min charge delivering up to 1 hour of playback.
The Sony WH-CH720N are a real bargain with their good sound, ANC, battery life and now a cheaper price. So, act fast and snag a pair for less now!
Additionally, they pack good ANC, which does a decent job blocking noises in the low frequency range. Of course, it's still a far cry from the ANC found on the best headphones on the market, but those also come with heftier price tags.
