Loud Marshall Middleton becomes even more irresistible after generous 30% discount on Amazon

The speaker delivers good sound for its size, has solid durability, and can even double as a power bank. Don't miss out!

A person holding a Marshall Middleton.
Want a great-sounding speaker with an iconic look, compact dimensions, and a price that won't empty your wallet? Well, the Marshall Middleton might be just what you need!

Amazon is currently selling it at a sweet 30% discount, cutting $96 off its price. This lets you treat yourself to a unit for south of $224 instead of paying the full cost of about $320. That said, the deal applies only to the model in black, as the one in Cream is available at its regular price.

The Marshall Middleton may be on the smaller side, but that doesn't mean it doesn't pack a punch. As a true Marshall speaker, it delivers loud sound with strong bass and crisp highs. And if you need more power, you can easily pair it to other Middleton speakers via its Stack mode feature.

Moreover, it boasts a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating, offering complete protection against dust and allowing it to withstand submersion in up to 3.3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes.

Battery life is impressive too, with the speaker delivering up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge. The best part? It doubles as a power bank, so you can charge your phone while it plays a melancholic tune during your next walk on the beach.

Overall, the Marshall Middleton packs a ton of value and is even more irresistible at $96 off, offering great sound, solid durability, and the ability to charge your phone when needed. So, if it checks all the right boxes for you, don't miss out! Hit the deal button in the article and grab this speaker at a great price before the offer expires!

