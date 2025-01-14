Available at a huge discount, the flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are simply irresistible
Getting the best wireless headphones from Sony at a massive discount is always an unmissable opportunity. That's why we're extremely excited to share that the top-of-the-line WH-1000XM5 are now back at their Black Friday markdown!
After being available at $70 off for a while, these puppies are now selling at a sweet $102 price cut, allowing you to grab a pair in Blue for less than $300. This is also the second-best price, just $20 short of their lowest point ever on Amazon. We encourage you to act fast, as you definitely don't want to miss out on this offer, considering how incredible these headphones really are.
Being Sony's flagship cans, they are light and comfy and deliver top-quality sound out of the box. In addition, you can adjust their audio to your taste via the EQ in their companion Sony Headphones Connect app. And with their effective ANC, which is among the best on the market by the way, you'll enjoy your favorite songs without any pesky noises from the outside world. What's more, they are also great for phone calls, boasting AI-powered noise-canceling and eight microphones — four in each earcup.
A significant downside of these fellas, though, is that they don't boast an official IP dust and water resistance rating, just like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra. Nonetheless, these are worth every penny spent, especially at their current price. So, if you're looking to upgrade your listening experience, act fast and save on a pair of brand-new Sony WH-1000XM5 today!
Battery life is great as well, delivering up to 30 hours of playtime on one charge. Additionally, they support fast charging, and a quick 10-minute top-up delivers up to 5 hours of playback.
