Don't let the pristine Sony WH-1000XM4 slip through your fingers with this one-shot deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 in Black: Save $120! $227 95 $348 $120 off (34%) The Sony WH-1000XM4 in Black are on sale at a whopping $120 discount at Walmart. This allows you to get these incredible headphones for just under $228, which is a bargain price. The headphones deliver top-quality sound, have incredible ANC, and are among the best headphones on the market. Don't miss out! Buy at Walmart



They are comfortable to wear and have a premium feel. That, complemented by a top-quality sound, will let you enjoy your songs for hours on end. What's more, their Sony Headphones Connect companion app has a built-in EQ, which you can use to tailor their audio to your preferences.



Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy



The battery life is superb, offering up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge. Additionally, they support fast charging, offering up to five hours of playtime with just a quick 10-minute pit stop.



In conclusion, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are worth every penny, delivering exquisite sound, top-notch ANC, and great battery life. Just be sure to act fast and snag a pair at $120 off, as it would be a true shame if you missed this opportunity to score these amazing headphones at a much cheaper price! They are comfortable to wear and have a premium feel. That, complemented by a top-quality sound, will let you enjoy your songs for hours on end. What's more, their Sony Headphones Connect companion app has a built-in EQ, which you can use to tailor their audio to your preferences.Of course, a set of premium headphones must also come with top-tier ANC. That's why their active noise-canceling is one of the best on the market, rivaling the one on Bose's high-end headphones. So, they mute the whole world the moment you turn their ANC on.The battery life is superb, offering up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge. Additionally, they support fast charging, offering up to five hours of playtime with just a quick 10-minute pit stop.In conclusion, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are worth every penny, delivering exquisite sound, top-notch ANC, and great battery life. Just be sure to act fast and snag a pair at $120 off, as it would be a true shame if you missed this opportunity to score these amazing headphones at a much cheaper price!

The premium segment of the wireless headphones market is dominated by two manufacturers — Bose and Sony. And while the new Bose QuietComfort headphones are a no-brainer at their current price on Amazon, Sony fans will definitely go for Walmart's deal on the pristine Sony WH-1000XM4 Right now, the retailer is selling these former flagship cans at a massive $120.05 discount. Thanks to this markdown, you have the unmissable opportunity to grab a set for only $227.95. Given that they usually go for $348, getting them at such a discounted price makes them impossible to resist. We're not sure how long this promo will last, though, so don't wait—grab a set with this deal as soon as possible, as these headphones still offer incredible value!