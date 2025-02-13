Don't let the pristine Sony WH-1000XM4 slip through your fingers with this one-shot deal
The premium segment of the wireless headphones market is dominated by two manufacturers — Bose and Sony. And while the new Bose QuietComfort headphones are a no-brainer at their current price on Amazon, Sony fans will definitely go for Walmart's deal on the pristine Sony WH-1000XM4.
Right now, the retailer is selling these former flagship cans at a massive $120.05 discount. Thanks to this markdown, you have the unmissable opportunity to grab a set for only $227.95. Given that they usually go for $348, getting them at such a discounted price makes them impossible to resist. We're not sure how long this promo will last, though, so don't wait—grab a set with this deal as soon as possible, as these headphones still offer incredible value!
They are comfortable to wear and have a premium feel. That, complemented by a top-quality sound, will let you enjoy your songs for hours on end. What's more, their Sony Headphones Connect companion app has a built-in EQ, which you can use to tailor their audio to your preferences.
Of course, a set of premium headphones must also come with top-tier ANC. That's why their active noise-canceling is one of the best on the market, rivaling the one on Bose's high-end headphones. So, they mute the whole world the moment you turn their ANC on.
In conclusion, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are worth every penny, delivering exquisite sound, top-notch ANC, and great battery life. Just be sure to act fast and snag a pair at $120 off, as it would be a true shame if you missed this opportunity to score these amazing headphones at a much cheaper price!
The battery life is superb, offering up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge. Additionally, they support fast charging, offering up to five hours of playtime with just a quick 10-minute pit stop.
