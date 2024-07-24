Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Walmart is selling the Sony WH-1000XM4 at a great discount, making now the perfect time to grab a pair

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Walmart is selling the Sony WH-1000XM4 at a great discount, making it the perfect time to grab a pai
The Sony WH-1000XM4 are among the best wireless headphones on the market. This makes the deal you're reading even more enticing, as it allows you to save on these incredible cans if you don't waste time and take advantage of it now!

At this very moment, Walmart is selling the black-colored model of the Sony WH-1000XM4 at a sweet, sweet $98 discount. Thanks to this sweet markdown, you can snag a pair for $250, down from $348. It's also worth noting that neither Amazon nor Best Buy has a counter-offer on the Sony WH-1000XM4 at the time of writing, as the headphones are available at their usual price there. This means that Walmart is currently the best place to get a brand-new pair of Sony WH-1000XM4.

Sony WH-1000XM4: Now $98 OFF at Walmart!

The impressive Sony WH-1000XM4 can now be yours for $98 off their price at Walmart! They offer great sound, comfortable design, and up to 30 hours of battery life. Act fast and save on a pair now while you still can!
$98 off (28%)
$250
$348
Buy at Walmart


Sadly, we don't know how long the offer will last, as there is no visible timer. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to act as fast as possible, as the deal might expire soon.

As Sony's ex-top-of-the-line headphones, the WH-1000XM4 are seriously impressive when it comes to sound quality. Furthermore, you can tailor their audio to fit your preferences using the EQ settings in their companion Sony Headphones Connect app. Plus, they come with top-notch ANC, letting you immerse yourself in your music without any annoying interruptions.

The headphones also have great battery life, providing up to 30 hours of listening on a single charge, which is perfect for long trips. On top of that, they feature fast charging, with a brief 10-minute charge giving you up to 5 hours of playtime.

As you can see, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are still worth it and a true bargain right now. Therefore, tap the deal button at the beginning of this lovely article and snatch a pair of brand-new Sony WH-1000XM4 today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy

Latest News

Samsung explains why Google Messages is becoming the default on Galaxy phones
Samsung explains why Google Messages is becoming the default on Galaxy phones
Sweet new Walmart deal makes Samsung's old Galaxy Tab S8 an amazing back-to-school bargain
Sweet new Walmart deal makes Samsung's old Galaxy Tab S8 an amazing back-to-school bargain
Galaxy Z Fold 6 battery and charging: Some good and some bad news
Galaxy Z Fold 6 battery and charging: Some good and some bad news
Meta AI goes global and brings new features to WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook
Meta AI goes global and brings new features to WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook
YouTube Music artist pages finally get a cleaner design with latest update
YouTube Music artist pages finally get a cleaner design with latest update
Freshly leaked video pits Google's upcoming Pixel 9 Pro XL giant against the Pixel 8 Pro
Freshly leaked video pits Google's upcoming Pixel 9 Pro XL giant against the Pixel 8 Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless