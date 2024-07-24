Walmart is selling the Sony WH-1000XM4 at a great discount, making now the perfect time to grab a pair
The Sony WH-1000XM4 are among the best wireless headphones on the market. This makes the deal you're reading even more enticing, as it allows you to save on these incredible cans if you don't waste time and take advantage of it now!
At this very moment, Walmart is selling the black-colored model of the Sony WH-1000XM4 at a sweet, sweet $98 discount. Thanks to this sweet markdown, you can snag a pair for $250, down from $348. It's also worth noting that neither Amazon nor Best Buy has a counter-offer on the Sony WH-1000XM4 at the time of writing, as the headphones are available at their usual price there. This means that Walmart is currently the best place to get a brand-new pair of Sony WH-1000XM4.
Sadly, we don't know how long the offer will last, as there is no visible timer. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to act as fast as possible, as the deal might expire soon.
As Sony's ex-top-of-the-line headphones, the WH-1000XM4 are seriously impressive when it comes to sound quality. Furthermore, you can tailor their audio to fit your preferences using the EQ settings in their companion Sony Headphones Connect app. Plus, they come with top-notch ANC, letting you immerse yourself in your music without any annoying interruptions.
As you can see, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are still worth it and a true bargain right now. Therefore, tap the deal button at the beginning of this lovely article and snatch a pair of brand-new Sony WH-1000XM4 today!
The headphones also have great battery life, providing up to 30 hours of listening on a single charge, which is perfect for long trips. On top of that, they feature fast charging, with a brief 10-minute charge giving you up to 5 hours of playtime.
